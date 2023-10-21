9 Costco Bakery Secrets You'll Be Happy To Know

Looking for a way to make your next Costco trip a little more bearable for little ones? Many Costco locations offer a delightful perk to keep your shopping trip a family-friendly affair — free cookies for the kids! Getting in on this fun tradition is as easy as asking an associate in the bakery section as you navigate the store with your kids in tow. They'll hand out a cookie sample to each of the little ones, free of charge.

The kinds of cookies you're likely to receive will depend on the location and what flavors they have available at any given time, so you won't be able to pick a specific flavor. Popular favorites that you might be offered include flavors like gourmet chocolate chunk, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, raspberry crumble, and even confetti cookies, which have sprinkles baked right into them, like funfetti cake.

Now, there are some caveats to know about. For one, not every location offers free cookies, especially since 2020 when all Costco stores stopped offering samples altogether due to the pandemic. While some locations have brought this policy back, you may need to check with your local branch to see if they're offering cookies again. Also, you should only ask for one cookie per kiddo per visit — no going back for sneaky seconds! It's worth keeping in mind too, that you may be offered a cookie with nuts in it, so be aware if you have kids with nut allergies.