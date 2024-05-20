The Monster Costco Dessert That Weighs Almost 10 Pounds

Costco's entire business model hinges on extra-large portions. By buying its inventory in bulk, the wholesale retailer pays less for higher-quality items, which means customers also pay less for boatloads of goods. If you've ever wondered how the chain can sell a 60-pound bucket of honey, a 3-pound jar of pretzels, an 850-count pack of gumballs, or a nearly 7-pound tub of Nutella at relatively affordable prices, now you know.

The gargantuan sizes aren't limited to pantry items. Costco's bakery section boasts a half-sheet cake that clocks in at a whopping 9.5 pounds – enough to feed up to 48 people. Two of those pounds are made of vanilla or chocolate cheesecake mousse, while the rest comes from the (white or chocolate) sponge and a generous layer of buttercream frosting. "Just had a vanilla one this weekend," wrote one Reddit user. "Never had it before. I ate three pieces at the kids' party. The other dads did too. It's great cake!"

The half-sheet cake took a brief hiatus during the pandemic, but it's back and as robust as ever for a cool $24.99.