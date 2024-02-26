It's Easy To Freeze Cookies For Later. Here's How
If you need to save your sweet treats to enjoy at a later date, the freezer could become your best friend. Although there are some types of cooking dough that should never be frozen, most kinds are easy to freeze, defrost, and bake once you're ready to enjoy the sweet treats. But what about cookies that have already been baked? Fortunately, if you wind up with a large batch of leftover Christmas cookies, or you just want to save some of your baked goods for future enjoyment, you can bag them up and toss them in the freezer to keep them fresh for a while longer.
Cookies can be frozen for up to a year; any longer may result in a loss of quality. If you are planning to freeze a batch, though, it's important to keep in mind that some kinds of cookies will freeze better than others. Thicker, heartier cookies — like shortbread or chocolate chip cookies — typically hold up well in freezing temperatures. Shaped sugar cookies will also stay fresh in the freezer.
While you can simply stack your cookies in a container to freeze them, you may find that the sweet treats stick together when it's time to thaw them out. Fortunately, there may be a way to prevent this stickiness from happening.
How to properly freeze and thaw cookies
One method that works well for most cookies is to freeze the cookies individually prior to freezing them together. After your cookies are baked, lay them out in a single layer on a cookie sheet, then slide the entire tray into the freezer. If any parts of the cookie are still warm and gooey (like melty chocolate chips), they'll solidify in the freezer. After about an hour, they'll be solid enough to stack in a plastic container or resealable bag. Then, they can simply be placed in the freezer until you're ready to eat them. If you want a little extra security, you can also place pieces of parchment or wax paper in between each cookie to prevent them from touching.
When you're ready to thaw the cookies out, be sure to take them out of that bag or container to avoid any condensation from creeping into the cookies. Instead, lay them out in a single layer on a paper towel that will absorb the excess moisture. At room temperature, your cookies should be thawed out after about 20 minutes, though you can also microwave them to reheat them quickly. Or, if you want to recreate that freshly baked taste, you can employ the help of your oven. Preheat it to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, lay the cookies on a baking tray, and allow them to heat up for about 5 to 10 minutes.
What cookies won't freeze well?
Unfortunately, there are a few kinds of cookies that likely won't do so well in the freezer. While thin cookies like pizzelles might be delicious when freshly baked, they won't hold up when frozen and thawed. Additionally, madeleines may not freeze and thaw well due to their delicate, cake-like texture.
Any kind of cookie with a filling may not freeze as well as its solid counterparts. If you're planning to make some homemade chocolate peanut butter sandwich cookies, you may want to hold off on putting them together. You can always bake the cookies and freeze them on their own, then prepare the filling and assemble them just before it's time to serve.
Toppings like icing, ganache, and jam should also be a last-minute addition as the cookies are thawed. These could cause extra moisture to seep into the cookies over time, which will alter the texture of the baked goods. So if you're baking and freezing a batch of decorated sugar cookies or jelly thumbprint cookies, freezing and thawing could cause the dessert's toppings to change texture slightly in the freezer. Instead, it may be best to wait until after the cookies have thawed out to add those finishing touches.