It's Easy To Freeze Cookies For Later. Here's How

If you need to save your sweet treats to enjoy at a later date, the freezer could become your best friend. Although there are some types of cooking dough that should never be frozen, most kinds are easy to freeze, defrost, and bake once you're ready to enjoy the sweet treats. But what about cookies that have already been baked? Fortunately, if you wind up with a large batch of leftover Christmas cookies, or you just want to save some of your baked goods for future enjoyment, you can bag them up and toss them in the freezer to keep them fresh for a while longer.

Cookies can be frozen for up to a year; any longer may result in a loss of quality. If you are planning to freeze a batch, though, it's important to keep in mind that some kinds of cookies will freeze better than others. Thicker, heartier cookies — like shortbread or chocolate chip cookies — typically hold up well in freezing temperatures. Shaped sugar cookies will also stay fresh in the freezer.

While you can simply stack your cookies in a container to freeze them, you may find that the sweet treats stick together when it's time to thaw them out. Fortunately, there may be a way to prevent this stickiness from happening.