Get Creative With Your Cake Decorating And Break Out The Candy

Candy and cake — what's not to love? Both are delicious treats on their own, sure, but magic happens when they come together in any sweet concoction. And while you might think candy is just a fun and colorful decoration to throw on top of your frosting, it can also add flavor and texture to your cake. Just one simple addition can take a basic cake from ordinary to extraordinary.

There are so many ways to incorporate candy into your cake decorating process that it's a simple trick anybody can use to elevate the look and flavor of any type of cake, regardless of their baking skills. Try coating a layer of white frosting with crushed candy canes, use fruit roll-ups to craft colorful edible flowers, use Easter candy in pretty pastel colors, or crush up an assortment of the best Halloween candy to sprinkle around the sides of the cake.

Whether using gummy bears, M&Ms, or your favorite mini chocolate bars, candy's versatility makes it a perfect addition to any cake, no matter the occasion. With so many options to choose from, the only limit is your imagination. Who knows, maybe you'll discover your own unique candy and cake combination that will become the next viral sensation.