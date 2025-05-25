14 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Hummus

Store-bought hummus can be your best friend or your worst enemy. Okay, that's kinda an exaggeration, but hear us out. It's hard to deny the convenience of store-bought hummus: Tubs of it are everywhere, they're usually pretty inexpensive, and they can offer you a quick snack that takes little more than opening a lid. Where store-bought hummus can really screw things up, though, is in reducing the concept of hummus as a whole to a vague-tasting, pale, limp dip. There are some good store-bought hummus brands out there, but the worst ones make a mockery of the chickpea-based dip in the first place, and make you forget what it should actually taste like or how it should be served, or have no punch whatsoever.

That's something we've decided to put a stop to. The truth is that you don't need to put up with bad store-bought hummus — you just need to upgrade it. There are loads of ways to add additional flavor to store-bought hummus that can either bring out its inherent taste or add new notes into the fray. Creating additional texture dynamics in store-bought hummus can also make it a lot more exciting, and figuring out how to serve your hummus can make this purchased ingredient look like it was homemade. Don't put up with that dip as it is; let's make it the best it can be.