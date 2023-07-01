Toasting Your Own Sesame Seeds Is Almost Too Easy

To toast sesame seeds on the stovetop, you'll want to heat your pan over medium heat. Preheating the skillet or pan will ensure every seed gets even heat. Then, pour the seeds in and allow them to rest on the heat for about 30 seconds. You can then begin to stir them with a spatula. The seeds will generally be done toasting after just a few minutes and should be removed from the pan to cool down.

The sesame seeds can also be toasted in the oven. Preheat the oven to 350 F, then spread the sesame seeds on a baking tray. They can be toasted in the oven for 5-6 minutes, but you'll want to mix them about halfway through to ensure they get cooked evenly.

Once your seeds have cooled down completely, you can store them in a vessel. An airtight container will keep the toasted seeds fresh for three months, and storing them in the fridge or freezer will double that time.