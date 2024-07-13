What Is The Difference Between Dukkah And Za'atar?

No matter where you go around the world, one thing you're going to find is some sort of regional spice blend. From Montreal steak seasoning to Chinese five spice, these blends may taste different, but they all have the same core goal: to make food better. The Middle East is certainly no exception to this trend. Enter za'atar and dukkah.

You're most likely to have encountered za'atar before — dukkah is a little less well known. How are the two different? The answer is kind of complicated, given the vast number of regional and household varieties of both blends (a function of them not coming from the same country). The top takeaway, though, comes down to ingredient variation. While za'atar is well known as an herb mixture, dukkah is made from seeds and nuts. As such, the ways you use each blend are different.