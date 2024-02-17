Your Slow Cooker Is The Secret To Roasted Garlic That Won't Burn
Roasted garlic is a delicious, savory ingredient that's great to have on-hand in the kitchen. But making it on the stove top or even in the oven can be unpredictable. With these methods you run the risk of burning your garlic and ending up with a black and bitter mess that overpowers your dish. Burning your garlic and wasting the cloves is not a mistake that you want to make.
A better way is to roast your garlic in the slow cooker. This foolproof low-and-slow method helps to achieve perfectly roasted garlic without the risk of burning because it allows the garlic's natural sugars to caramelize gradually, resulting in a sweet and mellow flavor profile. Slow cooking also ensures even heat distribution, preventing any hot spots that could lead to uneven browning or scorching. The result is tender, buttery garlic that can be easily spread onto bread, mashed into sauces, or incorporated into various dishes to add depth and complexity.
Heads or cloves? Either way, the end result is delicious
There are a couple different options you can go with for perfectly roasted slow cooker garlic. To prepare a large batch at once, you can throw whole heads of garlic into the slow cooker. Wrap them loosely in aluminum foil to create a pocket and drizzle with olive oil. Set your slow cooker to low and let it go for eight hours. Once time is up, you will easily be able to slip the garlic out of the skins.
Or you can roast individually peeled cloves of garlic, as many as you like. The same general principles apply. Line your slow cooker with foil or grease with some olive oil and add the cloves. Mix in some more olive oil and cook on low for at least six hours, stirring throughout to prevent too much browning. You'll know they're done when you can easily mash the garlic with a fork.
I used my slow cooker to roast garlic. Now what?
As for how to use perfectly roasted slow cooker garlic, the opportunities are endless. Whip up a garlicky compound butter by taking your mashed roasted garlic and mixing it with butter before adding in parsley, rosemary, sage, thyme, or any other herb of your choice. This spread is excellent slathered on some crusty French bread or as a marinade rubbed over a whole turkey or chicken before cooking.
Stir your roasted garlic into mashed potatoes or use it to enrich a pasta sauce. Spice up your condiments like mayonnaise or mustard by blending with roasted garlic, or make a homemade hummus. Mix it with ground beef for a little extra zing in those burgers or in meatballs. Of course it's also a no-brainer way to make the perfect garlic bread.
One of the best parts of making a big batch of roasted garlic in the slow cooker is that you can easily freeze it for later use. Just use what you need immediately, portion the rest, store it in air-tight containers or freezer bags, label them with the date, and throw them in the freezer.