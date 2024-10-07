Sweeten Store-Bought Hummus With Ease Using One Pureed Veggie

We don't always have time to make creamy homemade hummus from scratch, so sometimes we have to buy a store-bought version. Of course, the grocery store variety isn't always going to taste as good as a homemade batch, but there are ways to elevate it depending on what exactly it's missing. If the problem is that the hummus just isn't quite sweet enough for your tastes, then all that it takes is one pureed veggie to fix it — sweet potato.

True to its name, this type of spud has plenty of natural sweetness, so it's the perfect solution to not-sweet-enough hummus. At the same time, these tubers also have some earthiness and nuttiness to them, so they will fit right in with the overly savory aspect of the dip. If you want to expand on the flavors from there, you can add cinnamon or nutmeg, both of which complement the taste of sweet potato.

To accentuate the sweetness even more, you can add a tablespoon or two of maple syrup. If you want to make for a more complex flavor, then you can also add a pinch of cayenne pepper. Feel free to experiment with which combination of spices you think best goes with the sweet potato flavor in the hummus.