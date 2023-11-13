The Trick To Make Store-Bought Hummus Look Restaurant-Level In A Flash

It isn't too technically very difficult to make your hummus — you just mash up chickpeas with tahini and add seasonings until it tastes good. But when you're hosting friends and family, chances are you're not going to have the time or energy to make everything you serve them from scratch. And since a container of really good store-bought hummus will rarely cost you more than $6 or $7 max, it's a reasonable trade-off.

But before you just plop that plastic tub on the coffee table, hold it right there. Store-bought hummus doesn't have to look store-bought: With some thoughtful plating, you can turn even the most casual kickback into an elegant affair.

Hummus by itself isn't the most aesthetically breathtaking food, which is why you wouldn't catch any self-respecting chef sending a bowl of it out of the kitchen unadorned. If you've ever ordered a hummus plate at a restaurant, it probably arrived at your table artfully swirled, drizzled with olive oil, and topped with chickpeas, mushrooms, spices, or something else. Fortunately, this jazzed-up serving style is easy to do, and won't add more than a few minutes to your snack prep time.