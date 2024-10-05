Canned Pumpkin Puree Transforms Hummus Into An Irresistible Fall Treat
There's no question that hummus is a versatile food. You can eat it as a snack, spread it on a sandwich, or serve it as a sure-fire hit at a party. There are many ways to enjoy hummus, but you might not realize that it can be enjoyed as an autumnal treat, too. If you're looking for an easy, fall-themed bite, you can use pumpkin puree as a tasty addition that will take your hummus up a notch and transform it into a seasonally appropriate dip.
Simply add a few scoops of pumpkin puree to the food processor the next time you make homemade hummus, or you can use the store-bought stuff to save time. Not only does the pumpkin puree add flavor, color, and extra creaminess, but it's also a great way to sneak in a few extra nutrients like vitamin A and vitamin C. It's the perfect way to use up the last bit of a can of pumpkin, or a great excuse to get in the fall spirit.
Tips for adding pumpkin puree to hummus
It's easy to confuse pumpkin pie filling for pumpkin puree, so be sure you're using the latter when trying this fall-themed hack. If you're adding pumpkin puree to a store-bought hummus brand, a good rule of thumb is to add about a tablespoon per ounce of hummus. Since you won't be breaking out the food processor, be sure to stir well to ensure each bite is consistent.
If you're making a batch of homemade hummus from scratch, you should add between one to two cups, depending on how big of a batch you're making and your desired consistency. The other important thing to think about when making pumpkin hummus is whether you want to make something sweet or something savory, since pumpkin (and hummus, for that matter) can be used in both contexts. If you want to go the savory route, try adding spices like cumin, paprika, and chili powder. If you want something sweet, try adding traditional fall flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, or pumpkin pie spice. Don't be afraid to try this with butternut squash instead of pumpkin, either.