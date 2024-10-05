Canned Pumpkin Puree Transforms Hummus Into An Irresistible Fall Treat

There's no question that hummus is a versatile food. You can eat it as a snack, spread it on a sandwich, or serve it as a sure-fire hit at a party. There are many ways to enjoy hummus, but you might not realize that it can be enjoyed as an autumnal treat, too. If you're looking for an easy, fall-themed bite, you can use pumpkin puree as a tasty addition that will take your hummus up a notch and transform it into a seasonally appropriate dip.

Simply add a few scoops of pumpkin puree to the food processor the next time you make homemade hummus, or you can use the store-bought stuff to save time. Not only does the pumpkin puree add flavor, color, and extra creaminess, but it's also a great way to sneak in a few extra nutrients like vitamin A and vitamin C. It's the perfect way to use up the last bit of a can of pumpkin, or a great excuse to get in the fall spirit.