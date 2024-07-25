Make Store-Bought Hummus Taste Homemade With One Extra Step

Whether you eat it as a dip, a spread, or a tasty addition to any meal or snack, there's a lot to love about hummus. If you look at the hummus section in most grocery stores, you're likely to find a wide variety of store-bought options. While having a range of styles and flavors at your fingertips is great, nothing is quite the same as homemade. If you're craving creamy homemade hummus but don't want to make it, don't worry — all you have to do is add a little tahini to transform your container of pre-made hummus into something that tastes like it came from your own kitchen.

Tahini is a key ingredient in hummus. Made from ground sesame seeds, it's creamy, rich, and nutty. Since these are the qualities most people look for in homemade hummus, adding extra tahini is a great way to kick the store-bought stuff up a notch. Just stir in a spoonful or two of tahini and get ready to taste the difference.