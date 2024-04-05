I Went To KFC Headquarters And Here Are My Finger Lickin' Thoughts

When you get an invitation requesting your attendance at the corporate headquarters of KFC – which is designed to look exactly like the White House – it's an offer you cannot refuse. Spoiler alert: I could not refuse. For one lovely day, I descended upon Louisville, Kentucky. I headed up Colonel Sanders Lane and was given rare access to the inner workings of a fast food company with around 27,000 restaurants in over 145 countries.

KFC, also known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, is now a part of Yum! Brands. The corporation includes other famous restaurant chains, like Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, but this headquarters visit was all about the chicken. I met with the enthusiastic Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC United States, and toured the Colonel Sanders Museum. I even learned about KFC products past, present, and future while getting my hands dirty in the test kitchen.

There's almost too much to tell from this one magical day — and a lot of it's still under wraps. But I can tell you this: KFC may be a storied legacy brand steeped in memories of yesterday, but it has a bright, super-crunchy future ahead. Without further ado, here are my finger lickin' thoughts after visiting the KFC headquarters.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.