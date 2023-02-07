Daily Meal Asks: What's Your Favorite Way To Order At A Restaurant? - Exclusive Survey

Like many culinary origin stories, the inventor of the modern restaurant is hotly disputed. National Geographic pinpoints 18th-century Paris as the most likely location, but the actual originator is undetermined. Some say that the achievement goes to "soup salesman" Monsieur Boulanger, while others cite Mathurin Roze de Chantoiseau as the inventor of the restaurant concept as we know it. Additionally, the era also featured communal, self-serve food options, similar to buffets, as well as street vendors who offered quick meals.

Regardless of who actually dreamed up the idea of restaurants, these establishments have traditionally utilized waitstaff to see to the needs of diners. As a profession, being a waiter or waitress requires an unbelievable amount of skill and fortitude. In addition to being both physically and mentally demanding, from lifting heavy trays to remembering complex orders, waitstaff must also offer friendly service to ensure a pleasant experience. While this has been the standard for many years, dining establishments can now utilize modern technology that takes the human element out of the equation. But is that really what patrons want?