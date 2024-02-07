We Tried Pizza Hut's Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza And Wings To See If They Really Are Swicy

The hot honey food craze can be traced to Mike Kurtz, who encountered its sweet and spicy magic at a Brazilian pizzeria in 2003. From there, Kurtz developed his own eponymous brand, and started applying it to pizzas in America. Restaurants took notice and the trend caught on, with hot honey being applied to wings, chips, cornbread, and everything else. Not to be left out of the party, Pizza Hut started testing hot honey pizza and wings in Dallas and Cleveland in the summer of 2023, and is now ready to give the rest of the country a taste. Rachel Antalek, Pizza Hut's new Chief Food Innovation Officer, said "This bold innovation not only elevates our pizza experience but also opens up exciting opportunities to showcase our wings. Get ready for a flavor revolution that goes beyond pizza."

So, are Pizza Hut's limited time offering of Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza and Hot Honey Wings a toothsome fire we never want extinguished or a saccharine Fyre Festival disaster? I took a bite to find out. This chew and review is based on taste, texture, presentation, and overall lovability.

