Every KFC Side, Ranked

When you look at Kentucky Fried Chicken, chicken is right there in the name. But it's not necessarily the star of the show for all KFC fans. When it comes to this fast food chain, it's equally as well known for its reliable roster of sides. It's not KFC night if Dad doesn't bring home the mashed potatoes and coleslaw alongside that bucket of fried chicken.

KFC has changed its menu over the years, but most of the sides available are still the same as when you were a kid. What has definitely changed is the overall and average quality of the food, which is why we felt it was finally time for a taste test. For this ranking, we tried six individual KFC side dishes; fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, mac and cheese, and a biscuit. We compared and ranked them based on flavor and how much we felt they were worth our money. At our nearest KFC location, each side (excluding the 99-cent biscuits) cost us $3.49 before tax.