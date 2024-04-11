Do Dollar Fast Food Menus Still Even Exist?

Dollar menus were a popular addition to fast food chains in the 2000s and 2010s back when a $1 product was seen as a pretty cheap price tag but still seemed lucrative enough for companies to justify a dollar menu. Fast food restaurants with value menus offered customers cheap, no-frills products that were a staple for low-income families, students, and basically anyone hoping to find the best bang for their buck. In 2018, McDonald's debuted their $1 $2 $3 menu, where you could get a sausage biscuit, a McChicken, or any sized drink for just $1. According to one frustrated TikToker, that menu still exists at McDonald's, although they found that none of the food items are actually priced at $1 as of 2023. Taco Bell, another fast food chain that built a reputation for offering quick, cheap eats, has changed its dollar menu to a new "Cravings Value Menu," which offers slightly more menu items and an increased price. Only the cheesy roll-up is listed at $1 per the Taco Bell website, and let's be honest... you could definitely make that at home.

According to a MoneyGeek survey, the average fast food meal costs $15.30 in San Francisco, $14.59 in Los Angeles, and $14.22 in New York City. However, it isn't just the big cities that have been affected by a massive increase in fast food prices. All over the country, inflation has caused companies to raise the prices of goods, effectively putting the possibility of a dollar menu out of the question.