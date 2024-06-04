The Swicy Food Movement, Explained

Among the many food trends that are ruling 2024, the push towards "swicy" foods appears to have some staying power. As reported by CNN, the desire for spicy foods is on the rise among consumers, and many have a particular love for foods that combine sweet and spicy elements. In addition to swicy snacks, prepared foods, and restaurant offerings, swiciness has also made its way to beverages. This includes soda, as well as coffee shop drinks.

It's long been said that eating spicy foods causes a reaction similar to what a person would experience when partaking in a thrilling activity. As a result, spicy foods elicit thrills without putting a person in harm's way, much like the sensation of watching a scary movie. To meet the increasing appetite that people have for spicy flavors, food manufacturers are upping their game when it comes to products that offer the requisite amount of heat. Many are also experimenting with sweet and spicy flavor combinations, which are backed by a rich culinary history.