KFC's Latest Menu Item Is ... Pizza?

Anyone who has had a Double Down chicken sandwich knows that KFC is no stranger to using chicken in place of bread, and they've gone and done it again. KFC is launching the Chizza, pronounced "cheet-za," in the U.S. on Monday, February 26. The Chizza is comprised of two pieces of fried white meat chicken topped with marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni. It's like a less-saucy chicken parm, but with pepperoni. It's like a pizza, but with a fried chicken crust. It's a Chizza.

Before the official nationwide launch, KFC is turning one of its Manhattan locations into a "Chizzeria." The pop-up will be at its store at 242 E 14th Street on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Visitors will get to try one Chizza per person, for free. Once it hits stores everywhere in the U.S. on Monday, it will be available a la carte for $9.99 or as a combo meal with fries and a medium drink for $12.99 (prices may vary by location). In the mood for a Chizza snack? You can order a half-Chizza for $5.99.

This dish is new to Stateside customers, but not to the world: The Chizza has been on global menus since 2015. It has debuted in Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain, and Mexico, and now it's finally making its way to the U.S.