What's The Most Popular Dish At Cracker Barrel?
What's your go-to dish when visiting Cracker Barrel? According to the beloved southern chain, Momma's Pancake Breakfast ranks at the top of the list when it comes to popular entrées. While the casual dining establishment has lots of great selections when you want to enjoy breakfast all day, its pancake feast proves most enticing for the majority of Cracker Barrel guests. At the heart of Momma's iconic feast are three buttermilk pancakes, but diners can substitute blueberry or pecan pancakes for just a small adjustment in price.
The dish also comes with eggs in the style of your choice (from scrambled to over-easy), as well as bacon, sausage, country ham, or impossible sausage. As for pancake toppings, guests can stick with the natural syrup that accompanies the feast or swap it out for blueberry, strawberry, or sugar-free versions. Other pancake toppings include apples, peaches, or even chocolate whipped cream. If pancakes aren't your thing, Cracker Barrel has another delicious breakfast classic perfect for you (that also ranks in the chain's top 10 most ordered entrées).
An old-timey breakfast option certain to hit the spot
Think of Cracker Barrel's Old-Timer's Breakfast as the grown-up version of Momma's Pancake Breakfast. At number ten on the chain's list of its most popular menu items, the old-timer doesn't have the same widespread appeal of the pancake breakfast, which sits comfortably in first place. However, what it lacks in sweetness it more than makes up for in wholesome, down-home breakfast options.
The old-timer's breakfast includes two eggs, a choice of sausage or bacon, and a side (in addition to the restaurant's iconic southern staple biscuits and gravy). As for the side selection, diners can choose from fried apples, grits, hashbrown casserole, fresh fruit, or even buttermilk pancakes if they just can't let go of Momma's decadent feast that easily. Of course, there's more to life than just breakfast. If you're hankering for an entrée not intended to be consumed in the morning, Cracker Barrel offers a ton of popular dishes that are as close to homemade as you can get without cooking them yourself.
More to offer than just breakfast all day
Ranking at number two on Cracker Barrel's list of most popular entrées is the Chicken n' Dumplins. This hearty dinner dish features tender and juicy chicken, as well as corn muffins or biscuits on the side. You'll also get your choice of two or three sides, such as fried okra, coleslaw, carrots, or mac n' cheese, among many other options.
In third place on the most-ordered list is Cracker Barrel's meatloaf, the star of which is the restaurant's special meatloaf blend that includes green peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Country fried steak, roast beef, and grilled chicken tenders are a few of the other entrées that have made it onto the list of Cracker Barrel's most popular menu items. These dishes are incredibly simple, but the best-tasting dishes often are. According to Cracker Barrel, "authentic country style cooking" is its priority, which is why many of the restaurant's items are made "from scratch all day long." While lots of dining establishments offer pancake breakfasts and other classic dishes, they can't rival the quality of a homestyle meal.