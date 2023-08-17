What's The Most Popular Dish At Cracker Barrel?

What's your go-to dish when visiting Cracker Barrel? According to the beloved southern chain, Momma's Pancake Breakfast ranks at the top of the list when it comes to popular entrées. While the casual dining establishment has lots of great selections when you want to enjoy breakfast all day, its pancake feast proves most enticing for the majority of Cracker Barrel guests. At the heart of Momma's iconic feast are three buttermilk pancakes, but diners can substitute blueberry or pecan pancakes for just a small adjustment in price.

The dish also comes with eggs in the style of your choice (from scrambled to over-easy), as well as bacon, sausage, country ham, or impossible sausage. As for pancake toppings, guests can stick with the natural syrup that accompanies the feast or swap it out for blueberry, strawberry, or sugar-free versions. Other pancake toppings include apples, peaches, or even chocolate whipped cream. If pancakes aren't your thing, Cracker Barrel has another delicious breakfast classic perfect for you (that also ranks in the chain's top 10 most ordered entrées).