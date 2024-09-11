These Are 14 Of The Healthiest Foods You Can Order At Cracker Barrel

If you want a reliably tasty meal, Cracker Barrel's got your back. The restaurant chain has been dishing up homestyle meals since 1969, and has grown from its first location in Lebanon, Tennessee, to a huge business that has well over 600 restaurants countrywide. However, it's fair to say that it hasn't made its name on the promise of healthy eating. That doesn't mean its menu is just full of items you should never order, though — and in fact, some items on the Cracker Barrel menu are more nutritious than you might think. For a restaurant that specializes in burgers, meatloaves, and pot roasts, there are some items on its menu that are delightfully light and wholesome.

In this article, we focused on meals that are particularly low in nutrients like sodium, saturated fat, and sugar, to determine which items are the healthiest. We also looked at meals that balanced these low nutritional qualities with a fair amount of protein, to ensure that they were both healthy and satisfying, and meals that contained good amounts of particularly healthy ingredients like beans and vegetables. ‌