Are Cracker Barrel's Mashed Potatoes The Real Thing?

Restaurant chains are known to take shortcuts with their food because of how many customers they need to serve in such a short amount of time. The Cheesecake Factory's cheesecakes, for example, are made off-site and delivered frozen to each location. So are Olive Garden's breadsticks, which are simply buttered and reheated before serving. It wouldn't be too surprising, therefore, if Cracker Barrel used instant mashed potatoes at its restaurants.

Instant mashed potatoes are convenient for busy food establishments like KFC — the only thing employees need to do is add water and mix. The peeling, cooking, and mashing, has already been done. The downside to instant mashed potatoes is that they aren't as fluffy and tend to be bland.

But despite the fact that they're technically a side item, Cracker Barrel refuses to sacrifice the quality of a Southern staple and confirms that its mashed potatoes are made with fresh, not instant, potatoes.