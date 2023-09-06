Is It Worth Downloading The Cracker Barrel App?
Frequent users of restaurant apps know just how much they can change the game. Giving out exclusive deals, cutting out wait times, and being the first to know about new offers are just some of the many perks these apps can provide. If you're a fan of Cracker Barrel but have yet the try the chain's app, you might be wondering if it's any good. While others might offer a different opinion, it's great for fans of the restaurant. It offers a lot of special features you just don't get without it.
For starers the Cracker Barrel app offers customers the chance to easily find stores nearby. The app also provides you with specific store hours, some of the most popular Cracker Barrel menu items, and more. Once you've chosen your Cracker Barrel location of choice, customers can also place an online order through the app. Whether it's a small takeout order or an entire catering operation, the app has you covered. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
What else the Cracker Barrel app has to offer
In addition to online orders and store locaters, the Cracker Barrel app also offers curbside, pickup, or delivery orders. Plus, you can also choose if you want to pickup your order now or save it for a later date.
If you'd prefer to dine in, customers can also check the current wait times of each location. You can even join a virtual waitlist so you don't have to spend too much time waiting in the store. Skipping the line might be reason enough to give the app a shot, but Cracker Barrel also offers another feature so you can skip the line to pay too. Guests can scan a QR code to pay at the table through the app.
The icing on the cake of this app is you can even play the most iconic of Cracker Barrel games like checkers and the peg game all virtually. If you're still not convinced on the value of this app, let's see what real users have to say.
What fans have to say about it
While there are some mixed reviews of the app online, most seem to share the opinion that it's worth the download. Fans of the app shared their experiences on the Apple Store page and claimed that it's a surprisingly easy application to navigate, despite the chain's extensive menu. Others said that they much preferred to use the app in lieu if calling in. (Which is a popular opinion for more than just customers. Ordering on the app instead of over the phone might be one of the many things you never knew restaurant servers want you to do.)
Other Cracker Barrel app fans from Google Play chimed in saying that customers without the app were jealous of app users and their ability to skip the long waits. Another fan said that the curbside pickup option was a lifesaver during busy lunch hours. Others did claim that the app needed some work since it still had some minor glitches, but overall they agreed it still made for a smoother dining out experience.
Still, reviews are always subjective, so if you're really curious, try downloading the Cracker Barrel app for yourself.