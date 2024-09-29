The Smart Reason Cracker Barrel Has A Peg Game At Every Table

Homestyle country restaurant Cracker Barrel has been flapping jacks and slinging Southern-style comfort food, made with a commitment to local and domestic sources, since its inception in 1969. Today, the only places you won't find Cracker Barrel is in five states. While many genuinely love the food, not everyone agrees on the quality overall, but one thing almost everyone can agree on is how much fun it is just to go to one.

Part of that is exploring the fascinating assortment of goods in Cracker Barrel's storefront before and after a meal. No small part of it is also the games you get to play while you wait for your food, with Cracker Barrel's famous peg game, also known as peg solitaire, leading the charge at every single table.

It turns out the peg game has been tied to Cracker Barrel from the very beginning. "We put a few [peg] games on the tables so folks could amuse themselves while waiting for their meals," the restaurant, founded by Dan W. Evins, shared on its Facebook page. Even now, despite the distraction of smartphones, the peg game is going strong.