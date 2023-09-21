Are Cracker Barrel's Hash Browns Fresh Or Frozen?

Cracker Barrel is famous for its wholesome country entrees and sides, and the chain's hash brown preparations are particularly beloved among customers. As a result, many wonder whether this popular side is served up fresh or frozen. A Reddit thread shed light on this common question when a line cook divulged many trade secrets related to the restaurant. Upon being asked whether they had any "magical hashbrown casserole secrets" up their sleeve, the Cracker Barrel employee replied, "Our recipe is pretty simple. It's like onions, cheese, margarine, cream soup base, salt, pepper, and frozen hash browns." Based on this response, it appears the chain favors frozen hash browns over fresh.

According to the Cracker Barrel website, certain items are indeed made fresh. This includes mashed potatoes and gravy made "from scratch all day long," as well as hand-breaded chicken. The chain also "hand rolls" its biscuits to ensure optimum freshness, much to the delight of its carb-loving customers. As for the hash browns, they're conspicuously absent from the chain's list of homemade items.