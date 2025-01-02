25 Aldi Store-Brand Pasta, Ranked Worst To Best

Among the most popular groceries to buy at Aldi is pasta. There's a good reason for this. Its store-brand pasta, under the Priano and Simply Nature labels, has a vast selection of different types of noodle shapes and ingredients to suit all needs, from basic spaghetti and gourmet bronze-cut varieties to gluten-free and high-protein options.

Because there are so many different types of dried and fresh pasta to choose from, we wanted to take the guesswork out of choosing which ones are worth stocking up on and those you might want to skip, so we cooked up and sampled as many varieties as we could find. For a full rundown of our criteria for ranking the pasta available at Aldi, read to the end.