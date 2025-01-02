25 Aldi Store-Brand Pasta, Ranked Worst To Best
Among the most popular groceries to buy at Aldi is pasta. There's a good reason for this. Its store-brand pasta, under the Priano and Simply Nature labels, has a vast selection of different types of noodle shapes and ingredients to suit all needs, from basic spaghetti and gourmet bronze-cut varieties to gluten-free and high-protein options.
Because there are so many different types of dried and fresh pasta to choose from, we wanted to take the guesswork out of choosing which ones are worth stocking up on and those you might want to skip, so we cooked up and sampled as many varieties as we could find. For a full rundown of our criteria for ranking the pasta available at Aldi, read to the end.
25. Simply Nature Hearts of Palm Angel Hair Pasta
We have yet to discover a hearts of palm pasta that is even remotely decent. This one is no exception. The Simply Nature brand Hearts of Palm Angel Hair Pasta hardly deserves the moniker, as the only thing noodle-like about this product is the shape.
Not only was there a huge chunk of unprocessed hearts of palm inside the packaging, but the product itself was rather inconsistent in shape. It cooked quickly enough in the microwave, but it tasted awful. It had a crunchy texture that was hard to chew and left a bitter, gritty aftertaste in your mouth.
24. Simply Nature Hearts of Palm Linguine Pasta
The Hearts of Palm Linguine Pasta from the Simply Nature brand didn't fare much better. It only beat out the angel hair pasta because there was not a huge chunk of hearts of palm in the packaging and the noodles were somewhat more consistently-shaped.
That said, it suffered the same fate when it came to flavor and texture. It was crunchy, slimy, and left an unpleasant taste and coating on your tongue. If you want to eat hearts of palm, reserve it for a salad or a quick stir fry, where its inherent characteristics can shine and it isn't dreaming of becoming something it can never be.
23. Simply Nature Chickpea Rotini
Next to last on this ranking is the Chickpea Rotini from the Simply Nature brand. Again, after sampling countless chickpea pastas, we haven't found one that we think is particularly palatable. Additionally, we find the legume-based pastas somewhat difficult to digest.
This pasta was very easy to overcook, so it should not be done beyond the minimum cooking time indicated on the packaging. Even then, we found these noodles fell apart easily and had a starchy, gritty texture. Additionally, their flavor was assertively bean-y and vegetable-forward.
22. Simply Nature Chickpea Penne
Though the Chickpea Penne from the Simply Nature brand ranked ahead of the rotini, it wasn't that much more appealing. That said, it did hold its shape better when cooked. Even so, it needed to be cooked for the minimum amount of time indicated on the packaging to prevent it from falling apart. Do note: this pasta doesn't even remotely resemble an al dente texture, so don't expect that even if it is well cooked.
Again, the flavor was aggressively earthy and bitter, leaving a gritty film on your palate after swallowing it. This pasta could perhaps work in an easy Mediterranean pasta salad recipe, but it wouldn't be our first choice.
21. Priano Spinach & Cheese Manicotti
Despite the fact that we wanted to love the Spinach & Cheese Manicotti from the Priano brand, we did not. It was certainly easy to prepare, and, given how labor-intensive manicotti can be to make, this was a welcome feature. That said, this version had some issues.
The pasta was just a touch thick, making it tough, even after it had been cooked through. Its real downfall, however, was the filling, which was under seasoned and dry, even with copious quantities of marinara sauce and cheese topping the noodles. This could potentially be remedied by layering different types of sauces, like a red and green pesto, atop the noodles to jazz things up, but, overall, we were underwhelmed by this pasta.
20. Priano Tri-Color Three Cheese Tortellini
When it comes to the fresh pasta selection at Aldi, the Priano Tri-Color Three Cheese Tortellini was the most disappointing of the bunch. Though the pasta looks festive and the smell was promising when the noodles were cooked, the filling left much to be desired.
The texture and flavor of the pasta was good. A perfect al dente, and each colored noodle had its own flavor. The problem was the ratio of pasta-to-filling. This filling should have showcased ricotta, mozzarella, and asiago cheeses, but the cheese was so scant you could hardly taste it. While serviceable with some sauce, there were others that were better.
19. Priano Ricotta & Spinach Ravioli
The dainty Ricotta & Spinach Ravioli from the Priano brand ranked next on the list. Though this wasn't a bad pasta, it had its flaws. The pasta itself did cook up to a perfect al dente texture, which was pleasant. Additionally, the amount of filling inside each ravioli was adequate.
What was lacking was the spinach. Though too much spinach can result in a bitter flavor, you could scarcely detect it. All that you could taste was the ricotta cheese, which was somewhat bland. The notable absence of spinach is what led us to dock points from this pasta.
18. Priano Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli
When it comes to looks, the two-toned Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli from the Priano brand had it going. That said, this product also had some issues. The pasta itself had a great toothsome texture when cooked, which took just a few minutes, but the filling left something to be desired.
While well-balanced in terms of the spinach-to-cheese ratio, the filling itself was lacking. These noodles needed more stuffing. Some were so svelte that the only thing you could taste was the pasta. That said, these were quite tasty when served with a creamy Alfredo sauce recipe, which helped make up for any lack of filling.
17. Simply Nature Brown Rice & Quinoa Penne
The Organic Brown Rice & Quinoa Penne from the Simply Nature brand is among the better gluten-free pastas we have eaten. Though it didn't quite have us convinced it was real pasta, it was pretty close.
This pasta only took six minutes to be done, rather than the seven to ten listed on the instructions. Any longer would have caused the starchy pasta to disintegrate. The aroma and flavor of this pasta was quite nutty, with the rice being the dominant taste. A hint of bitterness from the quinoa lingered on the palate after eating this pasta, but this was not a deal breaker.
16. Simply Nature Organic Brown Rice & Quinoa Fusilli
The Organic Brown Rice & Quinoa Fusilli from the Simply Nature brand beat out the penne, but just slightly. In many ways it was comparable, needing a similarly shorter period of time to cook than the instructions on the box and having a fragile, starchy texture. That said, it was somewhat less squishy and had a slightly more favorable mouthfeel.
The inherently nutty, rice-forward flavor would make this an ideal pasta for a number of recipes, including a fusilli and broccoli casserole. It could also be swapped for macaroni in a gluten-free spin on this classic.
15. Priano Crab Ravioli
For seafood lovers, the Priano Crab Ravioli might be a good bet, though this fresh pasta wasn't as exciting as we had hoped. That said, crab can be incredibly expensive to buy and a huge pain to process, so this isn't a ravioli you are likely to make from scratch.
While we thought this ravioli was good, it wasn't great. The pasta had a nice al dente texture and a pleasant sweet crab aroma. The ravioli were barely stuffed with enough crab to taste the meat and could have used a little more filling. Additionally, the crab was a touch bland, though the meat itself tasted fresh and of high quality.
14. Priano Herb Chicken Tortellini
The Herb Chicken Tortellini from the Priano brand got somewhat mixed reviews from us. They did taste like what they say they are, tortellini with a filling made from chicken cooked in plenty of herbs. In fact, there was an almost chicken soup vibe that emanated from these tortellini, which would make them appropriate for tossing into a number of recipes, including as a base for a tortellini pasta salad.
That said, we still felt the pasta-to-filling ratio was slightly off. The pasta dominated with the chicken being somewhat secondary. Would we eat this again? Heck yeah. It just didn't blow us away.
13. Priano Mushroom Tortelloni
Next on this ranking is the Priano Mushroom Tortelloni. Tortelloni are the slightly larger vegetarian cousins of tortellini. Though these specimens didn't appear any larger than the tortellini we sampled, they were filled with a mushroom purée that was quite delectable.
From the moment these came out of the water, the mushroom aroma wafted through the air. The texture of this pasta was a perfect al dente. The biggest issue we had was the amount of filling, which appeared to be a pattern with the filled pasta from Aldi. While you don't want so much that the noodles burst open as they cook, there should be enough to allow the filling to shine.
12. Priano Five Cheese Ravioli
The Five Cheese Ravioli from Priano landed next on this list. This may surprise some as this pasta is so beloved that it has won awards. While it was good, we thought it wasn't as spectacular as some of the others we sampled.
What this pasta did well is that it cooked to a perfect al dente and had plenty of cheese filling. The biggest issue we had was the relative lack of flavor of the filling. The mild ricotta and mozzarella dominated, with little or no trace of parmesan, asiago, or Romano standing out. A more well-balanced filling would have helped to give this pasta enhanced flavor. Frankly, without an accompanying sauce, these ravioli were somewhat bland.
11. Priano Lobster Ravioli
The Lobster Ravioli from the Priano brand ranked next. Not only are these ravioli visually stunning, sporting a lovely red and yellow-striped pattern that remains vibrant even after they are cooked, but they are quite well-executed.
The pasta itself was tender, yet al dente, when cooked. In terms of filling, there was far more lobster in the center of the ravioli than the crab ones, allowing for the meat to shine more brightly. The filling itself was made from high quality, fresh, sweet lobster that had a marvelous flavor and delicate texture, sans any shells, even if it was a tad underseasoned.
10. Simply Nature Organic Spaghetti
The Organic Spaghetti from Simply Nature came in next on this ranking. For those searching for an organic option that is high quality, reliable, versatile, and won't break the bank, this is the brand of pasta you will want to start keeping on hand.
This pasta was perfectly al dente in just 10 minutes. It had a slightly nutty, almost savory flavor that would work well with virtually any sauce. The only reason it didn't rank higher was that the others from this brand appealed somewhat more to our personal preferences and because the top-ranked pasta brand couldn't be beat in terms of its capacity to hold sauce well.
9. Simply Nature Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti
The only whole wheat option we sampled, this Organic Spaghetti from the Simply Nature brand earned a favorable spot in our ranking of pasta from Aldi. Like the regular variety, this is a quality, organic option that fits the bill for those searching for a way to incorporate more fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals into their diet, while still eating pasta.
The pasta was a perfect al dente texture, though had a notably chewier quality to it than its regular counterpart, which we were quite smitten with. Its flavor had a toasty quality that was rich and well-rounded. This would be stellar in an Asian-inspired noodle dish with spicy peanut sauce.
8. Simply Nature Organic LInguine
The Organic Linguine from the Simply Nature brand came in next on this ranking. Again, this one was strictly a matter of personal preference, as we tend to favor a linguine noodle over a spaghetti one, depending on the recipe we are making. For the most part, these noodles are interchangeable, though linguine is ideal for thinner, lighter sauces and seafood-based dishes.
Like the other offerings from this brand, this pasta was perfectly toothsome. It too had a distinctive nuttiness that was robust and an inherent earthiness. As organic pastas go, this is a brand that has it all going for it.
7. Priano Italian Sausage Ravioli
The highest ranked offering among the fresh pasta selection was the Italian Sausage Ravioli from the Priano brand. These circular-shaped ravioli were a step above the rest when it came to the stuffed pastas.
Not only was the pasta itself succulent, each pillow was chock full of filling. The filling itself was made from a bold-flavored sausage that had notable herbaceous qualities and was rife with fennel. The cheese blended well and wasn't masked by the sausage. Our only complaint was that we couldn't eat the whole bag in one sitting. The reason it didn't land higher on this ranking was because the top brand was so excellent.
6. Priano Bronze Cut Penne
As we enter the home stretch in this ranking, you will notice that all the top ranked offerings are from the Bronze Cut line of the Priano brand. There is a reason pasta lovers should be stocking up on this type of pasta from Aldi. Bronze-cut pasta gets its moniker from the die used to shape each noodle. This die gives this pasta a textured surface that clings to sauce better than any other kind of noodle.
The penne, though fantastic, was the lowest-ranked bronze-cut pasta, not because anything was wrong with it, but because we had to be super selective. This was the pasta with perhaps the most firm texture of the bunch, even when cooked properly. That said, it would be stellar in a classic penne alla vodka recipe.
5. Priano Bronze Cut Fettucine
The Bronze Cut Fettuccine from the Priano brand ranked next. Again, this fettuccine was divine, but we had to make some executive decisions as to where to place each shape of pasta. This pasta was also a bit more toothsome than some of the others, which is actually preferable when pairing noodles with a heavier sauce, like Alfredo.
The flavor of this pasta was notably robust, with an almost umami-forward quality to it. It also had a nice amount of starch that wasn't too gummy, but did allow for the sauce to tack onto each noodle even more tightly.
4. Priano Bronze Cut Spaghetti
If you are planning to make a spaghetti carbonara recipe, which happens to be one of our favorite dishes of all time, the Bronze Cut variety from Priano should feature as the star ingredient. Because of the simplicity of this dish, the spaghetti must be of the highest quality, with a delightful al dente texture and a distinctive, nutty flavor that pairs well with the pancetta, parmesan, and eggs.
Most importantly, however, the spaghetti has to have the ideal texture for this delicate sauce to grasp onto it. This spaghetti had all of these qualities in spades, granting it a spot just outside of our top three in this ranking.
3. Priano Bronze Cut Linguine
Sliding into the top three of our ranking of store-brand pasta from Aldi was the Bronze Cut Linguine from Priano. This pasta was a modicum more delicate and sophisticated than the other long noodles from this brand, which is why it surpassed them.
The texture was similarly exemplary, though it had an almost creamy quality that was quite appealing. It also had a marvelous toasted flavor that helped give it a slightly more well-rounded flavor. While the ingredients were the same, the shape of the noodle itself likely contributed to the minor variation in consistency and taste.
2. Priano Bronze Cut Rigatoni
Landing in second place on this ranking of Aldi store-brand pasta was the Priano Bronze Cut Rigatoni. As pasta shapes go, rigatoni has a lot going for it. Its tubular shape and slightly larger size makes it ideal for heavier, meat-based sauces, like a classic ragũ or Bolognese sauce, where bits of pork or beef can nestle into the hollow center of the noodle.
This one was an exceptionally well-executed version of this pasta. Its toothsome texture would prevent it from falling apart, even when added to a casserole, and its porous surface would allow for the juices from a meaty sauce to soak right into the pasta, giving it a more intense flavor.
1. Priano Bronze Cut Conchiglie
The top-ranked store-brand pasta from Aldi was the Bronze Cut Conchiglie from Priano. When it comes to the ultimate pasta shape for a saucy mac and cheese, few pastas perform as well as conchiglie. These petite shells are not just dreamy for trapping creamy sauces, they have a texture that holds its shape, yet is tender enough to be delicate.
This variety was fantastic from start to finish. It had a creamy mouthfeel while maintaining that al dente texture. It also had a robust, savory flavor that would help accentuate the nutty, salty qualities of any good cheese.
How we chose the best and worst store-brand pasta at Aldi
To assess the store-brand pasta sold at Aldi, we cooked up each one according to the packaging directions and tasted them while still hot. The first criteria used to evaluate each pasta was how well they cooked up in the time indicated on the packaging.
Additional factors considered were aroma, texture, flavor, and how well various sauces adhered to the noodles. While there may be instances where personal preference played into our assessments, we did our best to remain objective in our evaluations of each pasta.