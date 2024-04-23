The Murky Origins Of Pasta Alla Vodka

There are three main theories that have origins in the country of Italy. The first is the earliest claimed specific date: Actor Ugo Tognazzi's cookbook "L'Abuffone" (English translation: "The Injester") from 1974. This book contained a recipe for something called "furious pasta," which involves a splash of vodka. The problem here is that while it does use vodka, this isn't quite the pasta alla vodka we know today; it's basically a pasta all'arrabbiata with vodka tossed in.

The other claims come from more recent books on the subject. In "The Ultimate Pasta Cookbook," Pasquale Bruno Jr. claims it originated in a restaurant called Dante in Bologna, while the more recent "Williams-Sonoma Essentials of Italian" insists it was invented in the 1960s by a Roman chef at Taverna Flavia who wanted to boost vodka's popularity in Italy. This last theory is somewhat thin on sourcing, but it would at least explain how a dish made with Russian alcohol became a favorite of Italians.

OK, so why the name "disco sauce," the other moniker pasta alla vodka sometimes goes by? According to the aforementioned documentary, it first became popular as a late-night meal in Italian discotheques during the '70s.

Wherever this beloved pasta dish came from, though, we have its creator to thank for one of the most beloved and versatile Italian (or Italian-American) dishes on the planet. So next time you dig into a bowl of pasta alla vodka, be sure to thank any or all of its potential creators.