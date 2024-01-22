Ragù Vs Bolognese Sauce: Everything You Need To Know

Living in Italy, I have eaten a lot of delicious sauces. My favorite (perhaps because my Italian husband is so fantastic at making it) is ragù, a hearty, meaty tomato sauce that can be used to make anything from pasta to arancini, a deep-fried Sicilian street food. But even knowing ragù like I do, I can see how many people can get confused: What is the difference between the hearty, meaty ragù and the hearty, meaty, and also very popular Bolognese sauce?

If you think these sauces are very similar, you are right. Bolognese sauce is actually a form of ragù, meaning that they both start from the same basic recipe. In fact, Bolognese's official name is ragù alla bolognese or, in English, Bologna-style ragù.

While the two sauces do share many common traits, they're not exactly the same thing. For that reason, we're going to take a deep dive into the origins, ingredients, and other facts about both of them so that you'll have no trouble telling them apart.

Before we get started, however, we need to make one more distinction: The ragù we are talking about in this article is not Ragù, the popular brand of pasta sauce, but ragù with a small "r," which is a particular style of homemade Italian sauce.