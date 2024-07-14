Food blogger Fabrizio Villapando, better known as Thee Moody Foody, has garnered a name for himself by sharing witty content and delicious homemade recipes through various social media channels. Next to providing his followers with a delicious Pomodoro recipe and helpful tips for making Mexican-inspired fish and chips, Villapando doesn't mess around when it comes to crafting a deliciously saucy macaroni and cheese recipe.

When deciding between conventional pasta shells and chiocciole, pasta shells (or conchiglie) are generally easy to find in most neighborhood grocery stores. According to Villapando, "Shells are widely accessible and basically act as mini cheese cups for the mouth."

When you want a reliable mac and cheese upgrade, traditional shells get the job done in a flash. Pasta shells have the ability to scoop and hold creamy cheese sauce with each veritable bite.

Moreover, this common noodle variety is almost always available in varying shapes and sizes. Not only are standard-sized shells an option, but if you're feeling a bit daring, you can try making mac and cheese with jumbo shells if you plan on adding extra ingredients like chicken or broccoli. For those serving this popular dish to little ones, smaller shells are also an option at many supermarkets. Conventional pasta shells are a solid option for a trusted pasta variety that is sure to deliver rich and creamy results every time.