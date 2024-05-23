Use Tortellini For Your Next Pasta Salad And Taste The Magic

Is there a better way to relish the warmest months of the year than by enjoying all your favorite cookout foods? Grilled cheeseburgers, bright yellow corn on the cob, and 12-minute pasta salad, all eaten al fresco. A tried and true pasta salad recipe serves as a central component of quick and flavorful summer meals. A primary draw of this chilled side dish is that you can customize the ingredients. Next to using a select combination of raw vegetables, cured deli meats, and cheese, you can also choose which type of pasta to use. Although not common, tortellini is a delicious way to upgrade your pasta selection — plus it turns this from a side dish into a full meal.

While you might typically use smaller noodles with deep ridges like fusilli or farfalle to soak up tangy salad dressing, tortellini has a special quality that those pasta varieties don't have. These ring-shaped noodles are pre-stuffed with veggies, meat, or a variety of cheeses such as ricotta and parmesan. You can use any variety of tortellini to craft an upgraded pasta salad. Yet, if you're looking for a neutral base that can take on a various other ingredients cheese tortellini is the best choice. The cheese stuffed inside can work with any additional vegetables, meats, herbs and spices. However, to effectively swap out standard pasta for cheese tortellini, there are a few important tips to follow.