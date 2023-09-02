The Reason Pasta Lovers Should Be Stocking Up On Their Supply At Aldi
It's no secret that shopping at Aldi will often give you the most bang for your buck. The grocery store chain is widely popular for its deals on everyday grocery essentials from produce and poultry to dairy and baked goods.
If pasta is a staple in your pantry, then you will want to head to Aldi for its Priano bronze cut pasta. Priano is Aldi's private label for Italian goods like dried pasta, pesto, and pasta sauces. You can expect to find bronze cut rigatoni, casarecce, conchiglie, and other kinds of pasta at Aldi. Best of all, the pastas are just a little over $2, though prices may vary based on locations.
Aldi customers and pasta lovers are praising the pasta line on several Reddit threads. "I live and die by bronze cut pasta," one person commented. "I fell in love with the 3 Priano shaped bronze cut pastas." However, another commenter noted that the pasta tends to come and go, so stocking up may be your best option when you find this brand in your local Aldi.
Why bronze cut pasta is so beloved
It's not just Aldi customers who are raving about the qualities of bronze cut pasta. Bronze cut pasta is beloved by chefs and culinary professionals as well as home cooks for its ability to absorb and pump up the flavor of sauces.
But how does that work? Bronze cut pasta is slightly more coarse than other types of pasta. That's because, true to its name, the pasta is shaped through a bronze die that cuts and shapes the dough. This method helps to create deep ridges in the pasta that better hold on to a variety of sauces.
Bronze cut pasta also can produce a thicker sauce because it adds more starch to the water when the pasta is boiled. You can further thicken your pasta sauce if you add that extra-starchy pasta water to the mix, adding another reason why you should keep pasta water around.
Other pasta products to check out at Aldi
Many brands of bronze cut pasta can be expensive, with most going for about $3 to $4. With Aldi's bronze cut pasta priced at just over $2, however, it's clear that this is a great bargain. If you're not ready to shell out that much for pasta, Aldi's Reggano line carries penne rigate, rotini, angel hair, and spaghetti for just under a dollar to a little over $1 (depending on your market and the product).
If you grab bronze cut pasta at Aldi, you can also get pasta sauce, pesto, vegetables, and garnishes for your meal, like the chain's Priano tomato basil sauce and its Priano dry-cured prosciutto.
If you are a fan of Priano bronze-cut pasta, you may want to check out other Italian dishes from the label like its cheese-stuffed tortellini and chicken herb tortellini. Or treat yourself to a fancy Italian dinner with asparagus risotto or cheese ravioli.