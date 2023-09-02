The Reason Pasta Lovers Should Be Stocking Up On Their Supply At Aldi

It's no secret that shopping at Aldi will often give you the most bang for your buck. The grocery store chain is widely popular for its deals on everyday grocery essentials from produce and poultry to dairy and baked goods.

If pasta is a staple in your pantry, then you will want to head to Aldi for its Priano bronze cut pasta. Priano is Aldi's private label for Italian goods like dried pasta, pesto, and pasta sauces. You can expect to find bronze cut rigatoni, casarecce, conchiglie, and other kinds of pasta at Aldi. Best of all, the pastas are just a little over $2, though prices may vary based on locations.

Aldi customers and pasta lovers are praising the pasta line on several Reddit threads. "I live and die by bronze cut pasta," one person commented. "I fell in love with the 3 Priano shaped bronze cut pastas." However, another commenter noted that the pasta tends to come and go, so stocking up may be your best option when you find this brand in your local Aldi.