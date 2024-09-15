We Tasted And Ranked 17 Brands Of Hard Tea

When Boston Beer introduced Twisted Tea in 2001, the idea of a hard iced tea was still in its infancy. Since then, this category of novelty beverages has skyrocketed, with new brands popping up seemingly daily. The combination of black or green tea, sugar, various flavorings, and alcohol of some ilk, is not only refreshing, but fun. Many brands capitalize on unique flavor mash-ups, presenting their beverages in cans, or even boxes, decorated with quirky designs and bright colors.

As a tea aficionado, I was eager to get my hands on a wide cross-section of these hard iced teas to see which brand produced the best brew. I assessed as many flavors of each brand as I could on aroma, flavor, and overall appeal. Read on to find out which hard tea brand reigned supreme and which just didn't understand the homework assignment.

