We Tasted And Ranked 17 Brands Of Hard Tea
When Boston Beer introduced Twisted Tea in 2001, the idea of a hard iced tea was still in its infancy. Since then, this category of novelty beverages has skyrocketed, with new brands popping up seemingly daily. The combination of black or green tea, sugar, various flavorings, and alcohol of some ilk, is not only refreshing, but fun. Many brands capitalize on unique flavor mash-ups, presenting their beverages in cans, or even boxes, decorated with quirky designs and bright colors.
As a tea aficionado, I was eager to get my hands on a wide cross-section of these hard iced teas to see which brand produced the best brew. I assessed as many flavors of each brand as I could on aroma, flavor, and overall appeal. Read on to find out which hard tea brand reigned supreme and which just didn't understand the homework assignment.
17. Lipton Hard Iced Tea
Few brand names are as synonymous with tea as Lipton. Having been in the tea business since the 1800s, Lipton didn't launch its hard iced tea line until 2023. These teas contain 5% ABV and come in a number of flavors. I had the chance to sample the Lemon, Half & Half, and Citrus Green Tea varieties.
My overall impression of all three of these hard tea offerings was that the tea itself was mediocre. I felt underwhelmed by the aroma and flavor, which lacked complexity and nuance. I also thought the lemon did not feature prominently enough in either of the first two, though the citrus was somewhat more well-balanced in the Green Tea option. This tea brand scored a 3 out of 10.
16. BeatBox
If I was basing a hard tea brand strictly on packaging, BeatBox would win, hands down. The resealable, easy-to-use containers were like grown-up juice boxes, and I loved them. What I didn't love, was the tea. At 11.1% ABV, the booze in these drinks packed quite a punch. It overshadowed the flavor of each of the teas, almost burning on the way down.
Among the three flavors I sampled, which included the Lemonade, Peach, and Mango varieties, the last one was the only offering where the fruit featured prominently. Even though the aroma and taste of the mango was evident, it still failed to balance out the amount of alcohol in this drink. I gave this beverage a 4.5 out of 10, with the score reflecting my fondness for the presentation and not the quality of the drink.
15. Peace Tea
Peace Tea is one of the brands that I did not personally sample, but that had been expertly reviewed by one of our very own writers here at Daily Meal. This hard iced tea contains 5% ABV and comes in a number of flavors. The ones included in the review, which are now sold under different names, were the Freedom of Peach (Just Peachy), Really Really Razzy (Razzleberry), and More Peace More Lemon (Caddy Shack) varieties.
General comments about these hard iced teas included their cloying nature. The high sugar content somewhat overwhelms the tea, giving these more of a Snapple vibe than a boozy one. The fruit flavoring in the raspberry and lemon offerings also came across as artificial, leaving behind a notable unpleasant aftertaste. While the Freedom of Peach was refreshing, the general feeling was that these were just average. For this reason, I gave them a score of 5 out of 10.
14. Dunkin' Spiked
While the Dunkin' brand may have gotten its start with donuts, it has emerged as a heavy-hitter in the beverage category, particularly where coffee is concerned. Its line of Spiked coffee and hard iced tea offerings reflects the popularity of caffeinated drinks with a kick. Each of its hard iced tea varieties contains 5% ABV — just enough to be noticeable but not overpowering.
I tasted all four of the flavors currently available in the hard iced tea category — Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Mango Pineapple. Generally, I'd say these teas are overly sweet. The sugar content mutes the tea and renders any other flavors virtually undetectable. The lone standout was the Strawberry Dragonfruit, which had a lovely jammy quality that lent a hint more complexity. My final score for the brand was 5.5 out of 10.
13. Smirnoff Ice Smash
Smirnoff has entered the hard iced tea game by augmenting its existing Ice Smash line of canned, ready-to-drink beverages. These hard teas contain 8% ABV and come in two flavors, Lemon and Peach. Where these beverages shone was in the fragrance department. The aroma was refreshingly fruit-forward, which may have contributed to the letdown I felt when it came to the taste of these beverages.
While the Peach is a modicum better than the Lemon, both of these had a distinct astringency, like over-brewed tea, which is a common tea-making mistake at home, too. The other issue I had with this drink was that the alcohol was a bit too prevalent. This didn't allow the fruit flavors to shine as well as they could have. That said, I still gave this drink a score of 6 out of 10, awarding it a few marks for its discerning use of sugar.
12. Sun Cruiser
Sun Cruiser was one of the hard iced tea brands that had a more modest alcohol content. At 4.5% ABV, the vodka should have been less prominent than it was, which perplexed me and contributed to a lower ranking than it may have otherwise obtained based on flavor and aroma. I had the opportunity to sample all four flavors: Classic, Peach, Lemonade, and Raspberry.
What was consistent through all the varieties was the prominence of the tea, which was strong, but well-brewed. This lent a slightly bitter undertone, but wasn't pungent enough to overwhelm the fruit flavors. I also felt that the sweetness was adequate, without being cloying. The only reason this drink didn't score higher than 6 out of 10 was that I just didn't think the lower alcohol content was reflected in the aftertaste.
11. Surfside
The Surfside brand is another of the somewhat lower alcohol content hard tea and juice offerings, containing just 4.5% ABV. It's also one of the lower-sugar options, which is something I tend to prefer. While I sampled all five of the varieties from this brand — Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Raspberry Tea, and Green Tea — I based my ranking predominantly on the last two, which are the hard iced tea flavors.
Where this brand performed well was the presence of alcohol in the aftertaste. The vodka was there, but didn't overtake the other flavors. The sweetness of these was also well-tempered, allowing the tea to be the star. While I was less enthralled with the Raspberry than the Green Tea, both were drinkable. I just felt the tea itself was just average in the Raspberry variety, while the green tea was more nuanced, redolent with floral notes. Overall, this brand was good but not great, earning it a 6.5 out of 10.
10. AriZona Hard
AriZona's Hard iced tea party pack included three refreshing flavors: Lemon, Peach, and Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey. Each of these beverages contains 5% ABV. To some extent, sampling these three as a set probably did a disservice to the overall brand because they were very different from one another, giving me the impression of a kind of identity crisis. That said, it was also instructive.
The booze itself was a complete afterthought. If I didn't know there was alcohol in these, I would have consumed them without a second glance, which could be dangerous if you slam a few back. The tea in the Lemon and Peach varieties was underwhelming, lacking in nuance. In the Green Tea variety, however, the tea shone brilliantly and was accentuated by the ginseng and honey, not overwhelmed by them. The sugar content on all three was en pointe. As a brand, I give this a score of 6.5 out of 10. If I was judging just the Green Tea, it would score an 8 out of 10, which emphasizes the discrepancy between the three flavors.
9. Talkhouse
The Talkhouse brand includes a number of hard sodas in various flavors with different types of alcohol. The hard tea is made with lemonade and vodka, and contains 5% ABV. I found this beverage to be unique from the perspective that it was not just a soda, it was extremely fizzy, which made it an oddity compared with anything else I sampled. This was not a dealbreaker, but was notable if you don't like your hard tea bubbly.
The acidity in this drink was where the action was. It shone through from the aroma to the aftertaste, with notes of freshly squeezed lemon juice. This was not a very sweet beverage, nor was the alcohol particularly prevalent. In fact, this is one time where I would have preferred a hint more sugar to help offset the acidity. That said, if you like lip-puckering tang, this drink will be right up your alley. I gave it a solid 7 out of 10 score.
8. VooDoo Ranger
VooDoo Ranger Hardcharged Tea comes in four distinct varieties: Lemon, Peach, Half & Half, and Razz Pop. Each of these contains 7% ABV. This brand was frankly all over the map. All of the flavors were assertively boozy, but not to the point where they were overwhelming. They were also all sweetened a bit more generously, but not enough to be cloying.
While I was unimpressed with the Half & Half, Lemon, and Peach flavors because I found them to be relatively boring, the Razz Pop was a home run. So much so that I felt it skewed the overall ranking of this brand. The raspberry aroma and flavor of this drink was a perfect balance of sweet and tart. The tea and fruit harmonized beautifully and the higher alcohol content was just right. The Razz Pop gets an A+ grade from me, but the brand as a whole scores a 7.5 out of 10.
7. Twisted Tea
Twisted Tea is the only other brand I did not personally sample for this ranking. Because it is the original hard tea brand and Daily Meal has already made a thorough ranking of all the Twisted Tea flavors, I relied on this for my list. This brand has an extensive roster of flavors, meaning that it has something for virtually anyone. Each original Twisted Tea variety is made with a malt-based alcohol and contains 5% ABV, but the brand has also introduced a whiskey-infused hard tea that is not included in this ranking.
What Twisted Tea has always done well is brew a good-quality tea. At its heart, hard tea should feature a brew that's potent, not bitter, and well-sweetened. The alcohol should be present without being assertive. While some of its more obscure flavors may get a little too clever for their own good, this brand is reliable, earning it a solid 8 out of 10.
6. Loverboy
The Loverboy brand occupies another distinctive niche in the hard tea category of beverages. These drinks are sparkling, sugar-free, gluten-free, and contain just 4.2% ABV. Though there are eight different hard tea varieties, I picked up the Vacay Vibes Variety Pack, which included the White Tea Peach, Pineapple Hibiscus, Mango Pear, and Hibiscus Lime flavors.
When it comes to creativity with flavors, this brand wins hands-down. The unusual combination of aromas and tastes was sophisticated and reflected an almost gourmet approach that I didn't experience with any other brand. The thing that all of these missed was the tea. If I didn't know these were hard teas, I would never have detected the brew in the mix of any of these. That said, I'm willing to overlook this based strictly on how much I enjoyed these beverages. These got a score of 8 out of 10 and are one brand I'd gladly purchase again for myself.
5. Nasty Beast
The Nasty Beast brand is a good option for those who appreciate bold tea flavors. While I only got the chance to sample three flavors, Lemonade, Original, and Peach, each of these was loaded with a quality, rich brew that was strong without being bitter. These hard teas contain 6% ABV, which isn't overtly present, but is enough to make its presence known. There is also no added sugar, which I appreciate, as this allows the natural flavors of tea and fruit to shine through.
Though I found the Original to have the most well-balanced flavor of the bunch, the Peach and Lemonade were close behind. What I liked about the Lemonade was that it wasn't excessively acidic, making it go down smoothly. This brand was consistent and scored a solid 8 out of 10.
4. Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan is the hard iced tea for booze lovers. With 8% ABV, this beverage doesn't shy away from its roots. It's in your face with its alcohol content, but somehow it doesn't completely anesthetize any of the other ingredients in the drink.
The tea is a solid brew. Nothing special or exotic, but strong enough to withstand the alcohol and complement it. The sugar content is perhaps a bit higher than I normally enjoy, but in this case, it is just enough to create a well-rounded drink. While it isn't a hard iced tea I'd make a habit of drinking, it is definitely a treat that will instantly transport you on a tropical Caribbean vacation. I gave this hard tea a score of 8.5 out of 10.
3. Arnold Palmer Spiked
For the uninitiated, an Arnold Palmer is a drink named after the legendary golfer who had an affinity for the combination of lemonade with iced tea. This spiked variation comes in a variety of flavors, containing 5% ABV each. I sampled several of the offerings — the Original, Raspberry, Strawberry, and Mango varieties. If there was one word I could use to describe these hard teas, it would be "dangerous." They are deceptively easy to drink, lacking any hint of notable alcohol and pushing the envelope in terms of what I consider to be tolerable when it comes to sweetness.
Even though these drinks are sweeter than I normally enjoy, they are also made from a great brew and the fruit flavors are incredibly well-executed. They are bold, tangy, and smooth. The lemonade is tart, but not overly acidic. All of these drinks are a triumph, earning the brand a score of 9 out of 10, with just a slight deduction for sugar content.
2. Hoop Tea
The Hoop Tea brand has a no-frills approach to hard iced tea. Though it comes in the four distinctive flavors of Original, Peach, Mango, and Watermelon, the star of the show remains the tea. Each beverage contains 5% ABV and features a different type of tea: Black, white, and green. These are all brewed to perfection, leaning into the characteristics that make each distinctive.
The sweetness level of these teas is more in line with what I prefer — present, but not syrupy. The fruit flavors are delicate, with just a hint of each permeating the tea. Among the brews, the best combination is the white tea with mango, though I also quite enjoy the Original for its bold, dark brew. While the alcohol is there, it's not competing with the other ingredients for attention, but enhances them. This brand gets a stellar 9.5 out of 10 score. It is the tea connoisseur's hard iced tea.
1. 2 Hoots
While 2 Hoots has already been reviewed by another writer here at Daily Meal, I was really glad I got to sample this beverage firsthand. This craft brand prides itself on sustainably sourcing its tea and cold-pressing its lemons. It has also developed a plant-based proprietary method of creating its hard tea that is gluten-free and contains zero added sugar. These beverages contain 5% ABV.
Though the brand offers two flavors, the Original and Half & Half varieties, I only received the Original. That was enough to convince me that this was a superior brand. This is everything you want from a quality iced tea. It is perfectly brewed, strong, and has a delightful lemon flavor that isn't acidic or overpowering. It isn't sweet and, while there is no doubt that it is an alcoholic beverage, it doesn't taste boozy. This is a beverage that is expertly crafted with care for a discerning palate. It earned a perfect score of 10 out of 10, landing in the top spot of my ranking of hard iced teas.
Methodology
Many of the teas sampled for this ranking were provided by the brands themselves. The remainder were either purchased by myself or had been reviewed previously by fellow Daily Meal contributors. I tasted each of the teas plain, at room temperature, and without ice to dilute their flavor. I conducted the tasting over the course of a couple of days to ensure I remained clear-headed enough to thoroughly assess the aroma, flavor, and overall execution of each variety and brand.
As a means of differentiating the brands, I assigned a score on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the best. This enabled me to rank them more easily. Where there was a tie, I used specific qualities, such as sweetness, alcohol prevalence, or aroma, to come to a final decision as to where the brand should rank. Rankings are based on my personal preference for beverages that are more distinctly tea-forward, less boozy, and not overly sweet.