The Ultimate Ranking Of Twisted Tea Flavors
Anyone who knows me knows that Twisted Tea is my drink of choice — and has been since age 21. I don't know what it is about these sugary beverages, but they make me feel nostalgic, reminding me of barbecues and parking lot tailgating. If you've never had one, they really do taste like sweetened iced tea.
To me, these bad boys are truly summer in a can, so when I got the chance to taste and rank all of the brand's flavors, I was a happy girl. The best part was that the limited edition Rocket Pop flavor is back, which means we had some stiff competition.
I'm an Original girl, and I love a cold can of this classic Twisted Tea flavor over ice. With this in mind, I was excited to try all the flavors in the list and was curious to see if a new favorite would emerge. Whether you're a Twisted Tea fan or not, this ranking is definitely one for the books!
11. Extreme Lemon
Twisted Tea has created a lot of flavors and products over the years, but one tea option I didn't know existed was the brand's Extreme line. I couldn't even get these cans in my state. These tall boys feature 8% ABV and come in Lemon and Blue Razz flavors. Unfortunately, they placed last and second-to-last on my list, respectively.
This drink was horrible in all ways. What draws me to Twisted Tea is the fact these drinks don't taste like alcohol. A cold can is refreshing and tastes like homemade iced tea. But the Extreme Lemon flavor tasted very much like alcohol, and didn't even come close to having that classic hard iced tea flavor. This can was more like one of those hard lemonade drinks. It was almost like a Bacardí Limón, which I was not feeling at all. Ick.
Overall, you couldn't pay me to drink this one again. This was a hard no for me.
10. Extreme Blue Razz
Ranking in the second-to-last place spot was Extreme Lemon's gross sibling: Extreme Blue Razz. This was another Twisted Tea option with 8% ABV — and another option I couldn't stomach. Whoever created these Extreme drinks has a wild palate and a stomach of steel.
While the Blue Razz option didn't scream alcohol like its lemon counterpart, this one was still alcohol-heavy. It also didn't exactly taste like blueberry, raspberry, or whatever "Blue Razz" is supposed to represent. Yes, it had some berry flavoring, but it was so sweet that any real notes of fruit were lost in the mix.
When it comes to the Extreme flavors line by Twisted Tea, I will happily pass. There are still some incredible options on this list, with something for every palate. But these Extreme teas shouldn't be in the same category — or even on the market, in my opinion.
9. Raspberry
While I love real raspberries, I'm not a huge fan of raspberry-flavored anything. However, Twisted Tea made a pretty good alcohol-infused raspberry iced tea.
My biggest issue with this flavor was that it was heavy on the berry, with limited tea flavoring to cut through. The black tea notes are lost in a sea of tart berries. While the Raspberry option doesn't lean as acidic as you may think, it's a lot of fruity flavor to take with each sip.
Overall, the Raspberry Twisted Tea wasn't bad, but there are better flavors on this list. Additionally, after a few sips, this drink became too acidic and tart to stomach. If you like raspberry flavor, by all means, give this a go. However, I think you'd be better off with some of the other options. This one is nowhere near as bad as the Extreme flavors, but it definitely wasn't summer in a glass.
8. Rocket Pop
The limited edition Rocket Pop flavor from Twisted Tea is back this summer, and you know what? It actually tasted like a Rocket Pop popsicle! And this wasn't one of those gimmicks that didn't follow through. The Rocket Pop flavor truly reflects those hot summer days as a kid, running through a sprinkler and then chasing the ice cream truck to get one of the frozen treats.
With that said, there are still some things to discuss with this flavor, mainly the fact that this hard iced tea was super sweet. I loved the nostalgia and the flavor of this Twisted Tea option, but I couldn't drink a full can. It may work in popsicle form, but to me, the sugary sweetness didn't translate well into a cold summer's drink.
Overall, the Rocket Pop flavor is great as a one-time drink, and an absolute must-try for those who know and love the iconic popsicle. But buyer beware: there was a lot of sugar to be had. This one isn't for the faint of heart.
7. Blueberry
I was super interested in trying Twisted Tea's Blueberry flavor, as I once ordered a Twisted Tea from a bar, then had the bartender offer to make me a mixed drink with it instead. Confused, I decided to see what this cocktail version of my favorite summer beverage was all about.
The drink featured an Original Twisted Tea over ice with a shot of blueberry vodka. I didn't think the shot would do much, but it did in all the right ways. The blueberry flavoring added a subtle depth and richness to the already delicious Original flavoring. Ultimately, the canned drink was very reminiscent of this cocktail.
So why is Blueberry ranked seventh? It's just not a favorite of mine. However, it's really good, and a must-try if you are a berry fan. Additionally, it's not super sweet, like some of the other flavors, and offers a refreshing sip every time. Give it a try!
6. Peach
The character Michael Scott from "The Office" television series once famously said: "Peach iced tea; you're gonna hate it," (via YouTube). While I don't usually reach for this flavor either, I have to disagree when it comes to Twisted Tea's Peach beverage.
This Twisted Tea started off light, with a tea-forward flavor. But it grew more peachy the more I sipped. While that peach flavor was great, it hung just a little too heavy on my tongue, not offering enough of that iced tea balance. When I say I like tea, it's truly what I'm here for.
What I will say is that the Peach flavor itself tasted natural, without the artificial sweetness that you'll find in most hard drinks and seltzers. If you want millions of peaches, then try this tea. You won't get them for free, but you can get a Twisted Tea tall boy for under $3 at most retailers.
5. Pineapple
Out of this entire lineup, Pineapple was definitely the most shocking flavor that I tried. I had it in my head that nothing could come close to my love of the Original flavor, but this one proved me wrong.
When I opened the can, I got a whiff of that quintessentially sweet pineapple smell, and the flavor followed suit. This one tasted like the juice you'd get in one of those pineapple snack cups, mixed with a crisp, cold iced tea. It was a little bit of tropical heaven. What's great about this option is that the tea was still prominent. It cut through the acidic and sugary components of the pineapple flavor.
Overall, I'm pretty impressed with this tropical option from Twisted Tea, and would happily enjoy one during my tailgating travels. However, I would stop after having one of these cans. I'm a simple girl, and this flavor is still just a little too much for me.
4. Half & Half
Typically, I settle for Twisted Tea's Half & Half flavor when I can't find an Original at the store or concert venue. However, if you like an actual tea and lemonade mix, then this flavor is one you have to try.
When it comes to taste, I like Half & Half because the flavors are pretty balanced, not resting too hard on either the tea or the lemonade. You can taste both the black tea and the lemonade, giving a harmony of sweet and tart flavors in every sip.
However, when it came to comparing flavors in this taste test, the Half & Half was still too sweet. Be that as it may, I do enjoy Half & Half and encourage everyone who likes a traditional Arnold Palmer (and doesn't like the taste of alcohol) to give this one a try. It's a top option, for sure, leaning more towards a homemade sweet tea flavor.
3. Black Cherry
Right off the bat, I have to say that the Black Cherry flavor from Twisted Tea was dangerous. There were no hints of alcohol in any aspect of the smell or taste, which made me want to keep sipping — maybe a little too much.
While I'm not typically a black cherry person, the flavor here was rich, and as traditional as a canned hard fruit tea can be. The black tea base was a great complement to this fruity mix, and the rich tea combined effortlessly with the dark cherry blend. It wasn't too sweet, it wasn't too tart, and it wasn't too bitter — it was a Goldilocks concoction, for sure.
Overall, this was a refreshing summer drink that I would actually enjoy on a hot day. I know not everyone loves black cherry, but this isn't a weird Gatorade flavor or some gross mashup with alcohol. Twisted Tea did this one right. Give it a go at least once!
2. Mango
While Pineapple had me rethinking things, the most surprising flavor placement out of the entire lineup was Twisted Tea's Mango option. I can't believe how much I liked it!
The taste was very much like the Original, with a base of solid black tea flavoring and added sugar to sweeten the deal. But the mango came in on the back end in a subtle way, changing up the profile just enough. That's when I knew that this drink was a special one. You get the flavor of real mango at the end of each sip, and it flows into the aftertaste, adding an exotic flare to a tried and true summertime drink.
Unlike some of the other options, Mango's flavor profile wasn't overpowering at all. It's like an Original flavor plus one, owning its second-place finish. I highly approve of this flavor option and encourage everyone to give it a try — tea drinkers and beyond!
1. Original
Having now tried all of the flavor options Twisted Tea has to offer, I can say, without a doubt, that the Original flavor is still my favorite. I'm sorry, not sorry. Nothing beats this flavor for me, and now I have the proof to back it up!
The Original flavor offers the perfect balance of real iced tea with a sweet enough kick that isn't bland, bitter, or overpowering. The best part of the Original is that it tastes exactly like a regular sweetened iced tea. It doesn't have an alcoholic flavor profile at all, especially when it's chilled or served over ice.
I don't think there will ever be a Twisted Tea flavor that surpasses Original for me, but I am surprised at how close some of the flavors came to completing that challenge — especially Mango. When it comes to summer fun, I'm sticking with the Original, but hey, that doesn't mean I won't branch out, and you should, too!
How we chose the best Twisted Tea flavor
For this taste test, I searched multiple states to find an array of Twisted Tea flavors. My analysis focused on overall flavor profile and satisfaction, pushing my palate to see if there was a new favorite flavor in the works. However, these drinks can be pretty sugary, so if there was a flavor overload, or one of them tasted too much like alcohol, it was ranked lower on my list.