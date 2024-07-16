The Ultimate Ranking Of Twisted Tea Flavors

Anyone who knows me knows that Twisted Tea is my drink of choice — and has been since age 21. I don't know what it is about these sugary beverages, but they make me feel nostalgic, reminding me of barbecues and parking lot tailgating. If you've never had one, they really do taste like sweetened iced tea.

To me, these bad boys are truly summer in a can, so when I got the chance to taste and rank all of the brand's flavors, I was a happy girl. The best part was that the limited edition Rocket Pop flavor is back, which means we had some stiff competition.

I'm an Original girl, and I love a cold can of this classic Twisted Tea flavor over ice. With this in mind, I was excited to try all the flavors in the list and was curious to see if a new favorite would emerge. Whether you're a Twisted Tea fan or not, this ranking is definitely one for the books!