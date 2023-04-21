Lipton Goes Hardcore With Its First Ever Alcoholic Iced Tea

Lipton is one of the most iconic tea brands in the game. It has been around since the 1800s, when founder Sir Thomas Lipton had the idea to purchase a tea farm in Sri Lanka and market his product through his parents' grocery store in Scotland. Today, Lipton is synonymous with home-brewed tea and iced tea, and, all things considered, it's good value for money — Lipton tastes almost no different to the stuff you'd pay a fair few dollars more for at your local coffee shop.

For years, Lipton has made money from its line of teas, including black tea, green tea, and plenty of herbal and fruit blends; the brand even sells matcha tea. Now, it's listening to the trends and taking the tea business to new heights by offering its very first hard tea. This alcoholic beverage is 5% ABV and has launched in four flavors. The best part? It hit stores on National Tea Day 2023, making it a holiday to remember for tea lovers.