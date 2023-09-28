Peace Hard Tea Review: This Isn't Your Grandma's Sweet Tea

Labor Day weekend has come and gone, but that doesn't mean it's too late in the year to enjoy a refreshing, alcoholic beverage. While seltzers might be a thing of the past, hard iced tea is here and it's here to stay. At least, if Molson Coors and the Coca-Cola Company have anything to say about it that is. Together, these beverage industry giants have just launched their foray into the hard tea market with Peace Hard Tea.

An expansion on Coca-Cola's popular tea brand, Peace Hard Tea is a non-carbonated alcoholic drink that comes in a handful of vanities. The hard tea flavors currently sold are Freedom of Peach, Really Really Razzy, and More Peace More Lemon. We had the chance to try all three of them for a taste test. Assessing a handful of factors including taste, nutritional value, and cost, we have broken down what each of these Peace Tea flavors brings to the after-dinner table.