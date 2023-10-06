What Kind Of Alcohol Is Used In Twisted Tea?
The rise of hard seltzers and flavorful alternatives to traditional boozy beverages has come a long way in recent years, with offerings from drinkmakers such as White Claw and Mike's Hard Lemonade gaining popularity. Rather than imparting a wheaty aftertaste that beer can leave behind, these party-favorite drinks taste very similar to sodas and juices, making them easy to sip and enjoy. But before Trulys and High Noons with sparkling fruity flavors, there was Twisted Tea, "The original hard iced tea."
According to the company's website, the beverage with the bright yellow label was developed in 2001 with the goal of creating a hard version of regular iced tea. Made with real tea, this drink has 5% ABV, the average amount in a traditional beer. Does that mean Twisted Tea is considered a beer? Not exactly. Many reviews claim that Twisted Tea tastes very similar to traditional iced tea, with an added hint of lemon and an undeniable spike of something extra. The type of alcohol that provides that slight buzz is actually malt-based alcohol made of fermented grains that are carefully brewed.
The brewing process is very similar to traditional beer making
Fermenting grains such as barley to make beer is an ancient practice, but the popularity of flavored malt beverages is fairly new. Although there are many similarities between the two drinks, malt beverages are brewed with other ingredients that provide distinct flavor differences. Beer is made with malted barley, while drinks such as Twisted Tea have additional ingredients like tea, water, and high fructose corn syrup to make the beverage sweeter and more tea-like. In simple terms, all beers are malt beverages, but not all malt liquors are beers, depending on the specific ingredients used in the brewing process.
For Twisted Tea specifically, the company's focus was not on creating a beer alternative, but on creating an alcoholic beverage that closely resembled traditional iced tea. Instead of spiking brewed tea with hard liquor, Twisted Tea brews its own malt beverage, and adds natural flavorings like tea and fruit. There are different varieties of Twisted Tea flavors, including peach, raspberry, mango, and the "Half & Half" flavor reminiscent of an Arnold Palmer.
A note to the gluten-sensitive: Twisted Tea does contain gluten due to the grain fermentation process. Twisted Tea also contains a slight amount of caffeine, although the website points out that it contains less caffeine than the average cup of coffee.
These Twisted Tea cocktails take the canned beverage to the next level
If the 5% ABV in Twisted Tea isn't quite enough to get your party started, there are several ways to craft delicious cocktails using the malt beverage as a base. TikToker @barchemistry shared their favorite take on the canned beverage, that they coined "Twisteder Tea." A mixture of Twisted Tea, bourbon, honey, and lemon juice is shaken together and poured over ice. This drink is sure to elevate your iced tea experience. Other adventurous drinkers have combined the classic ingredients of two refreshing beverages to create iced tea margaritas, featuring a Twisted Tea, a splash of tequila, triple sec, and lime.
For a big batch party drink with a tropical kick, add four cans of Twisted Tea to a drink dispenser with fresh pineapples. Add in pineapple juice, a gallon of regular iced tea, and as much vodka as your heart desires. @theparadise.bartender showed off this totally sweet recipe on TikTok, promising followers that this drink is made to please a crowd. As always, drink responsibly when you are mixing drinks — one commenter said it perfectly, "I'm drunk just watching this."