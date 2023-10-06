What Kind Of Alcohol Is Used In Twisted Tea?

Fermenting grains such as barley to make beer is an ancient practice, but the popularity of flavored malt beverages is fairly new. Although there are many similarities between the two drinks, malt beverages are brewed with other ingredients that provide distinct flavor differences. Beer is made with malted barley, while drinks such as Twisted Tea have additional ingredients like tea, water, and high fructose corn syrup to make the beverage sweeter and more tea-like. In simple terms, all beers are malt beverages, but not all malt liquors are beers, depending on the specific ingredients used in the brewing process.

For Twisted Tea specifically, the company's focus was not on creating a beer alternative, but on creating an alcoholic beverage that closely resembled traditional iced tea. Instead of spiking brewed tea with hard liquor, Twisted Tea brews its own malt beverage, and adds natural flavorings like tea and fruit. There are different varieties of Twisted Tea flavors, including peach, raspberry, mango, and the "Half & Half" flavor reminiscent of an Arnold Palmer.

A note to the gluten-sensitive: Twisted Tea does contain gluten due to the grain fermentation process. Twisted Tea also contains a slight amount of caffeine, although the website points out that it contains less caffeine than the average cup of coffee.