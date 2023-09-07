2 Hoots Hard Iced Tea Review: A Tea-Liciously Sweet And Refreshing Alternative To Hard Seltzer

While hard seltzer has become a popular summertime drink with new flavors always being introduced, hard iced tea has been chugging along under the radar. 2 Hoots Hard Iced Tea is looking to change that with real brewed tea and fresh ingredients — with a kick. Let's find out if the craft brand can make a bigger splash than the market's leading brands.

2 Hoots is a sustainably sourced hard iced tea brand that aims to make a more authentic and delicious tea than anyone else in the market. It currently offers three varieties of hard iced tea products: original Hard Iced Tea, Zero Sugar Iced Tea, and Half and Half iced tea and lemonade blend. The Zero Sugar variety contains 4.5% ABV, while the other two beverages are at 5%. You can purchase them in supermarkets, gas stations, and convenience stores around the country.

We tried all three of the 2 Hoots hard iced teas and, without giving too much away, we were pretty impressed. Read more to find out our thoughts on each of the flavors and discover which one ultimately wound up being our favorite.