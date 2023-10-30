12 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Brewing Tea

Tea culture has been around for centuries, spanning the globe. Making a great cup of tea is both an art and a science. In the Southern United States, it's all about getting the ideal ratio of sugar to tea in a glass of iced, sweet tea. Across the world in Japan, it's used in the ritualistic tea ceremony, where everything has its place and there's a meticulous method. Whether it's a quick chai latte grabbed on the go, a steeping pot of Earl Grey at home, or a calming cup of chamomile before bed, brewing the perfect cuppa is a way to connect with traditions and cultures and embrace the deep and expansive history of tea, while still catering to your personal preferences.

Still, even the best of us can make a blunder while brewing at home. Between steeping times, water temperature, and the quality of the tea leaves, understanding these nuances is essential to unlocking the full potential and flavor of the beverage. Otherwise, you could wind up with bland, bitter, or even scorched tea. Fret not, for we're here to help you master the art of making tea at home. Here, we'll delve into some of the many common mistakes that happen when brewing tea so you can enjoy a delicious cup in the comfort of your own home.