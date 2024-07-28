13 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Your Green Bean Casserole So Much Better

In considering ingredient swaps for improving a classic green bean casserole, it is helpful to look at the basic components of the original recipe. These include condensed cream of mushroom soup, canned green beans, milk, soy sauce, and French's fried onions. One ingredient that is easily swapped is the soy sauce, which provides salty, umami-rich flavor to the recipe. When looking for an alternative to soy sauce, brown sugar and green bean casserole may not be the first combo you think of, but it provides more complexity than you might realize.

While brown sugar may not be salty, in my opinion there is plenty of sodium in the soup and French's fried onions without soy sauce. That said, brown sugar contains abundant umami notes, thanks to the molasses within it. It also develops a rich, nutty, caramel-like flavor-profile when it melts into the casserole base as it is heated. These elements help to balance out any residual bitterness from the green beans and amplify the savory qualities of the mushrooms.

In this case, the swap is not a direct one-to-one ratio, as a little bit of soy sauce goes a long way. You will want to adjust the amount of sugar to your liking, but roughly two to three tablespoons per recipe should be ideal to highlight the juxtaposition of sweet and savory elements.