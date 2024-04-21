The Underrated Bean That's Perfect For Slow-Cooking

Have you ever attempted to roast green beans low and slow, only to find a too-soft green pile of goo as a result? Green beans, while bright and crisp when fresh, can easily turn to mush when cooked using slow-roasting methods. But if you're still looking to get your green bean-like fix, not all hope is lost. Turn to the more underrated bean in the legume family: Romano beans.

Picture a Romano bean like a standard string bean that's been flattened out with a rolling pin. The exterior is still a vibrant green, but the shape is wider, similar to that of a snap pea. And while green beans wilt and soften during a slow roast, Romano beans maintain their tenderness. The flatter, supple Romano beans turn meaty instead of mushy, easily absorbing any juicy flavors you cook them in. So, if you're looking for a type of green bean that switches up your usual vegetable side dish routine and can stand to handle slow cooking, try incorporating Romano beans.