The Secret Sweet Ingredient For A Sensational Green Bean Casserole
A Thanksgiving staple, green bean casserole is one of those dishes that doesn't take much effort to make but can still end up tasting delectable and thoughtfully prepared. Going off of the original recipe, which was created by Campbell's employee Dorcas Reilly in 1955, green bean casserole can be easily made by combining just six basic ingredients, including a can of Campbell's cream of mushroom soup, green beans, salt or soy sauce, black pepper, milk, and a layer of French-fried onions.
Since then, green bean casserole has evolved to include plenty of other ingredients beyond the original six. Some recipes, for example, call for breadcrumbs to increase the crunch factor, while others incorporate cheese for added gooey creaminess. But while these additions can certainly be tasty, brown sugar is really all you need. The simple tweak results in a green bean casserole that still tastes like the classic but with a curious undertone of caramelized that is much more elevated. And contrary to what you might assume, it won't make the dish sweeter as long as you add in just enough.
What happens when you add brown sugar to a green bean casserole?
Adding sugar to a green bean casserole isn't much different from adding it to any other savory food. Just as it can round out the acidity and kick your tomato sauce up a notch, brown sugar can just as effectively balance the flavors in a green bean casserole, creating an umami effect. The reason this happens is sugar doesn't just increase the levels of sweetness in a dish. It also interacts with and influences other taste components. Sugar can tone down any underlying sourness, bitterness, or saltiness, ultimately resulting in a balanced flavor profile.
Brown sugar also creates another layer flavor because it facilitates caramelization. This transformation takes place when the sucrose in the sugar turns into fructose and glucose, leading to a deeper and richer overall flavor. Just as you might add a pinch of sugar to onions to boost caramelization and unlock their full flavor potential, incorporating brown sugar into your green bean casserole can have a similar effect, ultimately giving it a more satisfying taste.
How much brown sugar should you add to green bean casserole?
The amount of brown sugar you add to your simple or spruced-up green bean casserole depends on your specific recipe and personal taste preferences. But if you believe that green bean casseroles should only come from cans, 3 teaspoons of brown sugar per can of soup is a good frame of reference. Simply mix the brown sugar in with the soup first to let it dissolve a bit before adding it to the green beans and continuing the recipe as normal.
For any other recipe, your best bet is to treat it like salt and add it little by little, tasting as you go. You should be able to taste the effects of the ingredient, but not the ingredient itself. However if you want your green bean casserole to lean more sweet than savory (say, with a casserole that includes nuts or dried cranberries), you can always be a bit more heavy handed with the brown sugar. Just be cautious not to overdo it, as a little brown sugar can go a long way in balancing the flavors of the casserole, and you don't want sugar to completely overwhelm your palate.