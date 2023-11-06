The Secret Sweet Ingredient For A Sensational Green Bean Casserole

A Thanksgiving staple, green bean casserole is one of those dishes that doesn't take much effort to make but can still end up tasting delectable and thoughtfully prepared. Going off of the original recipe, which was created by Campbell's employee Dorcas Reilly in 1955, green bean casserole can be easily made by combining just six basic ingredients, including a can of Campbell's cream of mushroom soup, green beans, salt or soy sauce, black pepper, milk, and a layer of French-fried onions.

Since then, green bean casserole has evolved to include plenty of other ingredients beyond the original six. Some recipes, for example, call for breadcrumbs to increase the crunch factor, while others incorporate cheese for added gooey creaminess. But while these additions can certainly be tasty, brown sugar is really all you need. The simple tweak results in a green bean casserole that still tastes like the classic but with a curious undertone of caramelized that is much more elevated. And contrary to what you might assume, it won't make the dish sweeter as long as you add in just enough.