The Creamy Ingredient For A Green Bean Casserole You Won't Forget

Green bean casserole is a staple during the holiday season, though it never seems to get much attention during the rest of the year. But if you made it in such a way that it were pretty much irresistible, you might consider making this dish a little more often. Next time you prepare that annual green bean casserole, try adding Miracle Whip to it — this creamy condiment will give your casserole that slightly sweet, slightly tangy flavor you never knew it needed, quickly turning this dish from a once-per-year tradition to a regular dinner staple.

If you're someone who thinks Miracle Whip is inferior to classic mayonnaise, then you're not alone, but you also likely haven't tried it in a casserole. It has a similar consistency to mayo but a more noticeable flavor, and it pairs perfectly with the other salty, savory ingredients that give the green bean casserole its notoriety as a common holiday side dish. Not to mention, it's surprisingly much healthier than mayonnaise with just about half of the fat and calories.