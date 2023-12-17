The Creamy Ingredient For A Green Bean Casserole You Won't Forget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Green bean casserole is a staple during the holiday season, though it never seems to get much attention during the rest of the year. But if you made it in such a way that it were pretty much irresistible, you might consider making this dish a little more often. Next time you prepare that annual green bean casserole, try adding Miracle Whip to it — this creamy condiment will give your casserole that slightly sweet, slightly tangy flavor you never knew it needed, quickly turning this dish from a once-per-year tradition to a regular dinner staple.
If you're someone who thinks Miracle Whip is inferior to classic mayonnaise, then you're not alone, but you also likely haven't tried it in a casserole. It has a similar consistency to mayo but a more noticeable flavor, and it pairs perfectly with the other salty, savory ingredients that give the green bean casserole its notoriety as a common holiday side dish. Not to mention, it's surprisingly much healthier than mayonnaise with just about half of the fat and calories.
Miracle Whip is the miracle your green bean casserole needs
While this casserole recipe varies, it typically contains green beans served in a creamy base, then topped with a crunchy topping such as fried onions or bread crumbs. Bacon is a frequent add-on, too, but that creamy base is what gives the casserole its texture. The base can be made from anything, but if you're feeling adventurous, add some Miracle Whip. You can make Miracle Whip the entire base of the dish, or you can just add it into whatever you're also using. It's tang will help cut the richness of mushroom soup, too, which is commonly used as the base of this casserole.
Miracle Whip and mayonnaise are made using similar ingredients; they both contain oil, eggs, and vinegar, but Miracle Whip gets a hint of sweetness with the addition of sugar. Plus, other spices, including paprika, give it a bigger flavor than mayo, and it contains less oil, so it's not as rich.
Consider the fat content when cooking with Miracle Whip
Flavor-wise, Miracle Whip will add the perfect zing to your green bean casserole. But do keep in mind that it has a much lower fat content, so when it's cooked, its texture might not hold up quite the same way that mayonnaise does. If you want a fattier dish, it's best to blend the Miracle Whip with other ingredients (such as mayo or that mushroom soup), which will still give the casserole that tangy flavor you're looking for and maintain its texture.
You can enhance the Miracle Whip base in other ways, too. Try blending it with just a little bit of mustard or Worcestershire for a greater pop of flavor. If you don't mind spice, adding some hot sauce into the mix is a great idea, too, or for a hint of rich sweetness, add some brown sugar. In terms of other ingredients, you can sauté some onions or shallots and add them into the casserole's base for a little more acidity and texture.