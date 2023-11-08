15 Expert Tips For Making The Best Green Bean Casserole

The traditional green bean casserole was born in 1955. If you've ever made it, you likely know that the famous dish often includes Campbell's cream of mushroom soup, but did you know that this recipe was actually invented by a Campbell's employee? Dorcas Reilly, the inventor, combined French-style green beans, mushroom soup, celery salt, soy sauce, and French's fried onions for the original recipe. Of course, over the years, Americans have modified the recipe to fit their personal preferences and to upgrade it into a fancier, more elegant dish.

As a chef with experience working in many different types of establishments in the culinary industry, I've learned some of the best ways to make casseroles, especially the famous green bean casserole. Moreover, you can apply some classical French cooking techniques, such as making sauces with roux. Whether you're loyal to the traditional ingredients and don't want to stray too far from them, or you're on the lookout for exciting additions that you can add to your casserole, you've come to the right place.