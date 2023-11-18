Seriously Upgrade Your Next Tuna Casserole By Topping It With Potato Chips

Of the 100 best casserole recipes, tuna casserole may garner a high ranking from many foodies based on versatility and nostalgia alone. Not many of us can say we grew up in a home with parents who didn't occasionally serve a dinner centered around egg noodles, canned tuna, and shredded cheese. Maybe you're still opting for this vintage dish because you love canned cream of mushroom soup or can't resist the traditional topping of buttery breadcrumbs. If you lean more toward the latter and want to take your classic tuna casserole recipe from tasty to exceptional, there's a topping swap you may want to consider.

Usually, our favorite casserole recipes include a crunchy topping of plain or seasoned breadcrumbs mixed with melted butter. While no one claims that buttery breadcrumbs aren't delicious, those who desire an extra satisfying crunch should consider swapping out this standard topping for potato chips. Crunchy, salty, and full of flavor, potato chips are an easy way to upgrade a classically creamy dish, as they provide casseroles with a new, exciting texture and flavor. The best part about giving chips a try is that they're fairly simple to crush and sprinkle on your next tuna casserole. Yet, there are a few factors to keep in mind as you take the jump from breadcrumbs to chips.