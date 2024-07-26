13 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Your Cheesecake So Much Better

Baking a crustless cheesecake is not uncommon. Just look at a burnt Basque cheesecake for all the inspiration you need. In fact, this is how they were produced in the early days, when the Greeks simply pounded cheese together with honey and flour, until it was shaped into an orb and baked. It wasn't until eggs were added, and the filling became thinner, that a crust became more advantageous.

When choosing to bake a crustless cheesecake, there are a few things to consider. First, you'll need to make sure you have a springform pan that seals very tightly, so that the filling doesn't all leak out. Alternatively, make sure you wrap the edges of the pan with aluminum foil to seal it well. You will also want to line the pan with parchment paper to ensure the cake doesn't adhere to it.

As far as the cheesecake base goes, it will need to be somewhat denser than what you might otherwise use, which will help it hold its shape. Lastly, run a knife around the edges of the pan to help loosen the cake before you try to remove it. This is always important, but doubly so when baking a cheesecake without a crust.