How Different Types Of Pans Affect Your Cakes

You've likely heard how baking is a science. It requires specific measurements of ingredients, which react to one another to create incredible goodies like breads and pastries. However, there's another aspect that many people overlook: How certain types of bakeware can impact the final baked goods, particularly cakes. Not all cake pans are created equal, and different batters may require specific pans. The pan's shape, depth, and material all play a crucial role in determining how the cake rises and turns out. Before you work with a particular pan, it's wise to know some background on it. Don't worry, though; I can help you out with this.

I've made all sorts of cakes, from my home baking days to obtaining my baking and pastry degree and years of working in commercial kitchens. In other words, I've learned some of this information the hard way, so you don't have to. Whether you want to make a breathtaking Bundt cake or a tiered sheet cake, this guide can steer you on the right path, so you can be prepared for how your cake batter will react to a specific type of bakeware. First, I'll cover different pan shapes. Further down the article, I'll discuss how the pan materials come into play, too.