Ricotta Is A Slept-On Cream Cheese Substitute For Baking

Although cheese is often used in savory dishes like pastas, sandwiches, and quesadillas, it comes in many forms and can be used in a wide range of baked desserts, too. One of the most popular types for this purpose is cream cheese. Whether it's used in a cheesecake or a Danish, cream cheese brings a rich, decadent quality to sweet treats. But, it isn't the only type that works well in baked goods. Although it might sound unusual, ricotta cheese is an excellent substitute, too.

Ricotta is a moist varietal, and when incorporated into baking recipes, it yields a dewy, sumptuous texture that prevents baked goods from drying out, which is an essential quality for any good pastry. It's not just its moisture content that makes ricotta so appealing, either; it's also a thick, creamy cheese that lends to a luxurious and full-bodied pastry. It also offers a mildly tangy and slightly sweet flavor profile that complements common candied ingredients and takes on the dulcet essence of sugar without compromising its natural, bright flavor.

In addition to boosting the texture and taste of your favorite baked treats, ricotta is a helpful tool when you've made a too-sweet or too-rich batch of pastries as it can balance the sweetness of desserts and provide a counterpoint to rich ingredients like chocolate or butter, creating a more balanced and less cloying taste.