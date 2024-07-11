Why Aquafaba Is One Of The Best Egg Substitutes For Vegan Cake

Aquafaba — which roughly translates to "bean water" in Latin — is a product you've likely been buying for years without knowing. Whenever you strain a can of chickpeas or beans, the liquid that you dump is actually the key to more moisture. Aquafaba blends seamlessly with your other ingredients and supplies liquid that has a similar density and effect as eggs. This way, your vegan cake will still be light and fluffy without being too watered-down or oily.

So how do you incorporate your aquafaba into your recipe? If you look up vegan cake recipes, many will tell you how much you need, but let's break it down. Most cans of beans contain between ½ to ¾ cup of liquid — that's the aquafaba. Knowing how much liquid your recipe calls for in relation to the cans tells you how much to buy. Additionally, if you're using a non-vegan recipe and want to substitute the eggs, it's important to know that one egg is the same as around 3 tablespoons of aquafaba. There are around 8 tablespoons of liquid in your canned beans, so do the math accordingly.

Finally, no, your vegan cake will not taste like beans! While there may be a hint of chickpea smell in your raw batter, baking the cake will meld the ingredients and eliminate any overpowering taste of the bean.