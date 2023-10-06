The Secret Ingredient For A Creamy No-Bake Cheesecake

Once the mix is ready, it can be poured into your prepared crust. A graham cracker crust is typical for cheesecakes, but there are plenty of other cheesecake crusts that can make for a delicious base for your no-bake cheesecake. Smooth out your filling once it's been poured into your mold, then allow it to set up in the fridge. After a few hours, you can slice up your dessert and serve it. Yes, it's as easy as that.

While the instant pudding powder adds a little extra creamy sweetness to your no-bake cheesecake, it can also help the structure of the dessert, too. Most instant pudding mixes contain modified cornstarch, which can act as a thickening agent in the dessert. While standard cornstarch can act as a great thickener in warm dishes like soup, modified cornstarch can be used in cooler foods, like no-bake cheesecake.

The recommendation was even endorsed by the Jell-O company, which produces quite a few flavors of instant pudding mix. The brand even ran a print advertisement in 1972 for a Jell-O no-bake cheesecake recipe.