Swap Sour Cream With Greek Yogurt For A More Lighter Take On Dip

Substituting Greek yogurt for sour cream is relatively simple: It's typically a one-to-one swap,meaning you can use an equal amount of yogurt when your recipe calls for sour cream, assuming that you're using full-fat Greek yogurt, which is closest to sour cream in flavor. While you can indeed use nonfat yogurt for results that are just as light and tasty in cold dips, note that the texture of fat-free varieties will be slightly different and won't work as well in hot dips, such as spinach artichoke or queso dip.

When you're ready to switch, simply add the same amount of Greek yogurt as you would sour cream before mixing your dip as usual. This substitution will deliver a thicker consistency and lighter taste with less fat and calories than sour cream, while adding more protein and potassium. Additionally, Greek yogurt contains less lactose than sour cream, so dairy-sensitive consumers can indulge without worry. However, it's important to note that Greek yogurt will be a bit tangier in flavor than sour cream in a dip, so you might want to adjust the quantities of other ingredients and seasonings for balance.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a richer taste to your dip — or are making a dessert dip — add about one cup of heavy cream. Simply whisk your heavy cream until you have stiff peaks, then fold in your Greek yogurt and other ingredients for a rich, fluffy accompaniment to fruit or graham crackers.